Five Stocks To Buy Today: Kalyan Jewellers, Tata Technologies, HAL, And More | August 7

Market experts have recommended five stocks across jewellery, banking, technology, electronics retail and defence sectors, outlining entry levels, price targets and stop-losses for traders. The recommendations include Kalyan Jewellers, Union Bank of India, Tata Technologies, Electronics Mart India and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 598.00)

Market expert Sachin Janardan Sarvade has recommended buying shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd in the range of Rs 590 to Rs 598. Sarvade has set a target price of Rs 700, indicating a potential upside of around 17% from the CMP. He recommends maintaining a stop-loss at Rs 549.

Union Bank of India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 181.45)

Sarvade has also issued a buy recommendation on Union Bank of India Ltd. He has advised traders to enter the stock between Rs 175 and Rs 182. The public-sector lender's shares are currently trading at Rs 181.45. The expert has placed the target at Rs 220, which implies a potential gain of about 21% from the current market price. The suggested stop-loss is Rs 164.

Tata Technologies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 804.60)

VLA Ambala, SEBI-registered research analyst and founder of SMT Stock Market, has recommended buying the stock near Rs 798. She has set the first target at Rs 950 and the second at Rs 1,000, while advising traders to maintain a stop-loss at Rs 650. Based on the stated CMP of Rs 804.60, the targets indicate potential gains of around 18% and 24%, respectively.

Ajit Mishra, senior vice-president of research at Religare Broking, has also recommended buying Tata Technologies at its prevailing market price. His recommendation was issued at a CMP of Rs 801.55, with a target of Rs 860 and a stop-loss at Rs 770.

Electronics Mart India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 150)

VLA Ambala has recommended buying Electronics Mart India shares at Rs 150 or on a decline towards Rs 145. She has set two upside targets for the stock, at Rs 170 and Rs 200. The first target suggests an upside of around 13% from the CMP of Rs 150, while the second indicates a potential gain of about 33% Ambala recommends placing the stop-loss at Rs 130.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) (CMP: Rs 4,934.00)

Ajit Mishra has recommended buying shares of state-owned defence manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. at the prevailing market price. Mishra has set the upside target at Rs 5,160 and advised traders to keep a stop-loss at Rs 4,780. The target represents a potential upside of nearly 5% from the stated CMP of Rs 4,934.

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