Who Is Matin Patel? AIMIM Corporator Arrested For Sheltering Nashik TCS Case Accused Nida Khan

Matin Patel, an elected corporator of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), was arrested by the Nashik Police from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in connection with the Nida Khan case, NDTV reported.

The arrest was carried out in a joint operation by Nashik Police with assistance from the MIDC CIDCO Police.

According to NDTV, Patel was linked harbouring Nida Khan, one of the accused in the Nashik TCS case, and was repeatedly summoned by the court. Despite receiving court summons, he failed to appear before the court. An arrest warrant had been issued against him due to his continued absence from proceedings.

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The police also accused Patel of providing shelter to Nida Khan while she was allegedly evading arrest in the Nashik TCS case, NDTV reported.

The publication also reported that, following his arrest, Nashik Police took Patel into custody and departed for Nashik to complete further legal formalities.

NDTV reported that demolition action had earlier been carried out at Patel's residence and office over allegations that he had helped Nida Khan.

The latest arrest marks another development in the ongoing investigation into the TCS Nashik case, in which multiple people had been accused of misconduct and related offences, according to the Nashik Police's investigation.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

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