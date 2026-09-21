US Weaponises Dollar In Bid To Ground All Iranian Airlines By Sept 23

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Iranian airlines could face sweeping disruptions to their international operations beginning September 23, as the Trump administration intensifies its sanctions campaign against Tehran.

In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Bessent said the new sanctions could severely constrain Iranian airlines' ability to operate abroad, while companies that continue providing them with aviation-related services could risk losing access to the US financial system.

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"On September 23, all the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world," Bessent said in the interview.

He said foreign airports and service providers could face restrictions if they continued supporting Iranian airlines. "If they land, you cannot provide them with fuel, you cannot provide them with landing services, you cannot sell them tickets or you will be knocked out of the dollar system," he said.

The remarks follow a fresh round of US Treasury measures announced earlier this month, targeting Iranian carriers that had remained outside Washington's sanctions regime.

The department also imposed measures on companies and other entities, including those outside Iran, accused of supporting Iran's aviation industry.

Iranian airlines have operated under extensive US sanctions for years, limiting their access to aircraft, spare parts, maintenance and other aviation-related services.

The latest measures are part of the Trump administration's broader campaign to increase economic pressure on Tehran amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

The conflict began in late February following US and Israeli strikes that killed Iran's Supreme Leader and senior military officials, according to the report.

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Iran subsequently blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global energy shipments, contributing to a sharp rise in oil prices as the conflict widened across West Asia.

Bessent's latest remarks also came a day after he held economic talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng ahead of President Donald Trump's planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

China remains one of Iran's major economic partners and diplomatic supporters.

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