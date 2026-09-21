Defence Ministry Signs Rs 586-Crore Deal To Procure Auxiliary Power Units For Battle Tanks

The Defence Ministry has awarded a Rs 586-crore contract to Accurate Industrial Controls Pvt to supply Auxiliary Power Units for the Indian Army's T-72 and T-90 tanks.

The contract was formally executed in New Delhi on Monday, with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh present at the signing, according to the ministry.

The APUs serve as a backup power source for key tank systems, such as fire-control and firing mechanisms, gun stabilisation equipment and other auxiliary onboard functions.

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According to the ministry, the induction of indigenously developed APUs is expected to enhance the operational readiness, reliability and sustainability of the Army's mechanised formations.

The procurement also marks a step towards reducing dependence on imports for critical sub-systems used in armoured platforms. The project has been undertaken under the Make-II category, which provides for industry-led research and development of defence equipment.

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The ministry said the contract demonstrates the role of the Make-II framework in taking domestically developed technologies from the innovation stage to production and eventual induction into the armed forces.

The deal is part of the government's broader push to increase indigenous defence manufacturing and strengthen domestic capabilities across critical military platforms.

The Defence Ministry said the procurement is aligned with the government's Aatmanirbharta initiative and its broader Viksit Bharat @2047 vision.

It added that the project would contribute to building a more resilient and self-reliant defence industrial base while supporting the development of globally competitive Indian defence companies.

The contract is also expected to deepen private-sector participation in the development and supply of specialised components for India's armoured fleet.

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