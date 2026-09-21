Buy, Sell Or Hold: L&T, Infosys, HAL, Bajaj Housing And Laurus Labs— Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Infosys Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.?

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president of research and advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd., and Rajesh Agarwal, head of research, AUM Capital provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Larsen & Toubro (CMP: Rs 3,904.80)

Agarwal: Buy

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The only choice for infra.

Has a six trillion order book.

Most of the orders come from the Middle East.

Once the issue is solved, the stock will be the biggest beneficiary.

Infosys (CMP: Rs 1,038.50)

Agarwal: Hold

Depends on the time horizon.

If you're looking for a stable kind of return for the next two years, this stock is giving a very good opportunity.

If you're looking for shorter term you will be disappointed.

Target of 15% upside in the next 12-18 months is quite possible.

Hindustan Aeronautics (CMP: Rs 4,826)

Agarwal: Hold

One of the largest companies manufacturing India's fighter jets.

Order book of Rs 2,5400 odd crore.

Debt-free, giving good dividends.

Order book itself is giving five to seven years of visibility.

One can continue to hold.

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Bajaj Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 83.98)

Upadhyay: Hold

Now gradually moving higher.

Won't recommend exit at this level.

Keep stoploss at Rs 82.

Has potential to extend gain to Rs 92.

Laurus Labs (CMP: Rs 2,017.50)

Upadhyay: Hold

Looking quite positive.

Expecting Rs 2,100 on the higher side.

Maintain stoploss below Rs 1,900.

ITC Hotels (CMP: Rs 155.86)

Agarwal: Buy

We have buy call.

Strong room growth.

One of the best picks in the entire industry.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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