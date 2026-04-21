Nida Khan's Role Linked To 'Forcible Conversion' At TCS' Nashik Unit? Here's What Police Say

Authorities probing the alleged harassment and religious coercion case at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik have intensified efforts to trace accused Nida Khan, a day after she failed to secure interim protection from arrest.

Officials said her role is being examined in connection with allegations of forcible religious conversion, as part of a wider investigation involving multiple FIRs.

Who Is Nida Khan?

Nida Khan was employed at TCS's Nashik unit as a process associate. The company has clarified that she did not hold any managerial or HR responsibilities, countering earlier reports that described her as an HR manager.

According to TCS, Khan had no leadership role and was not involved in recruitment processes. Police, however, have identified her as a key accused in the ongoing probe.

She has reportedly been absconding since the case surfaced and had sought interim protection from arrest citing her pregnancy, which was denied by a sessions court. Her anticipatory bail plea is now scheduled for hearing later this month.

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What Is the Case Against Her?

Khan has been named in one of nine FIRs registered in connection with allegations of sexual harassment, religious coercion, and mental harassment at the TCS facility.

Police claim her role is linked to alleged attempts at forcible religious conversion.

As per the FIR, the prime accused in the case allegedly introduced the victim to Khan and others, following which the group is accused of making derogatory remarks about Hindu deities and practices.

Investigators say these actions were intended to provoke and pressure the victim.

So far, eight individuals have been arrested, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the broader allegations involving multiple victims, most of whom are young employees from middle-class backgrounds.

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What Has TCS Said?

TCS has reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on harassment and coercion, stating that appropriate internal action has been taken against those implicated, including suspensions.

The company also emphasized that it had not received any formal complaints through its internal grievance mechanisms prior to the issue coming to light.

Additionally, TCS clarified that its Nashik unit remains operational, dismissing speculation about any shutdown. Meanwhile, Nashik Police have formed multiple teams to track down Khan, as the investigation continues to expand.

Officials have also flagged concerns about the functioning of internal POSH committees, suggesting the inclusion of local members and more frequent in-person meetings to address workplace grievances effectively.

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