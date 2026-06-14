Haiti vs Scotland Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Match On TV, Online?

A fascinating storyline unfolds in Group C as two teams ending lengthy World Cup droughts face off in Foxborough. Scotland are back on football's biggest stage for the first time in 28 years, while Haiti return to the tournament for the first time since 1974. With Brazil and Morocco also drawn in Group C, both sides will view this opening fixture as a crucial opportunity to gain an early advantage in the race for the knockout rounds.

Steve Clarke has built Scotland into one of Europe's most organised sides. Whether operating in a compact 4-4-2 or shifting into a more fluid shape during transitions, the Scots prioritise defensive discipline and structure. Scotland conceded just seven goals during qualifying and arrive in the United States after impressive warm-up victories over Curaçao (4-1) and Bolivia (4-0). Captain Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay and John McGinn remain the key figures in a squad built around work rate and tactical consistency.

Haiti, meanwhile, bring an adventurous approach under Sébastien Migné. Les Grenadiers prefer to attack quickly from a compact defensive block and were among the most productive teams during CONCACAF qualifying, scoring 20 goals in 10 matches. They also conceded 13 goals in 10 matches, highlighting the defensive vulnerabilities that Migné will be keen to address.

They come into the tournament on the back of mixed results, securing a commanding 4-0 victory over New Zealand before falling to a 2-1 defeat to Peru.

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Player To Watch: Scott McTominay (Scotland)

The Napoli midfielder has developed into Scotland's most influential player. McTominay's ability to arrive late in the penalty area, combined with his physical presence and eye for goal, makes him a constant threat. He played a decisive role in Scotland's qualification campaign, including a spectacular bicycle kick in the winner-takes-all clash against Denmark that helped secure their place at the World Cup.

Player To Watch: Duckens Nazon (Haiti)

Duckens Nazon enters the World Cup as Haiti's leading attacking threat after finishing as the country's top scorer during the CONCACAF qualification campaign. The 32-year-old forward struck six goals in 10 appearances, a tally that also saw him finish joint-top scorer across the entire CONCACAF qualifying cycle. Nazon is also Haiti's all-time record scorer with 44 goals in 83 caps.

Haiti vs Scotland Match Details

The Haiti vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match will be played at Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium), Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday, June 14, 2026, from 6:30 AM IST.

Head-To-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between Haiti and Scotland in international football.

Recent Form Guide

Scotland: W-W-L-L-W

Bolivia 0-4 Scotland

Scotland 4-1 Curaçao

Scotland 0-1 Ivory Coast

Scotland 0-1 Japan

Scotland 4-2 Denmark

Haiti: L-W-D-L-W

Haiti 1-2 Peru

Haiti 4-0 New Zealand

Haiti 1-1 Iceland

Haiti 0-1 Tunisia

Haiti 2-0 Nicaragua

Haiti vs Scotland Probable XIs:

Haiti (4-4-2): Johny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Adé, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Expérience; Josué Casimir, Danley Jean Jacques, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Ruben Providence; Frantzdy Pierrot, Wilson Isidor.

Bench: Josue Duverger, Alexandre Pierre, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Duke Lacroix, Wilguens Paugain, Keeto Thermoncy, Carl Fred Sainte, Leverton Pierre, Woodensky Pierre, Dominique Simon, Louicius Deedson, Derrick Etienne Jr., Duckens Nazon, Lenny Joseph, Yassin Fortuné.

Coach: Sébastien Migné

Scotland (4-4-2): Angus Gunn; Aaron Hickey, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Andy Robertson; Scott McTominay, Lewis Ferguson, John McGinn, Ryan Christie; Ché Adams, Lawrence Shankland.

Bench: Craig Gordon, Liam Kelly, Dom Hyam, Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, Anthony Ralston, John Souttar, Kieran Tierney, Findlay Curtis, Ben Gannon-Doak, Kenny McLean, Tyler Fletcher, Lyndon Dykes, George Hirst, Ross Stewart.

Coach: Steve Clarke

Haiti vs Scotland Match Officials:

Algeria's Mustapha Ghorbal will referee the match, assisted by fellow Algerians Mokrane Gourari and Abbes Akram Zerhouni.

How To Watch Haiti vs Scotland Live Telecast

The Haiti vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be broadcast live on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD in India.

How To Watch Haiti vs Scotland Live Streaming

The Haiti vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in India. Access to the tournament requires the ZEE5 FIFA World Cup Pack.

Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 on the Zee5 app and website in India in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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