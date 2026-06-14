West Indies Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch WI vs SL 2nd T20I Live On TV And Online

West Indies head into the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka high on confidence after winning the opening encounter and taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The hosts won the nail-biting match by 7 wickets.

West Indies needed six runs in the last over. Shai Hope and Rovman Powell gave the side a sweet victory with 4 balls to spare.

Speaking about the team's performance, West Indies captain Hope said, “It was pretty challenging to be fair. The consistency from Holder and Shamar was commendable. The pace-off was utilised pretty well as well. It's a great confidence-booster to start the series well. We wanted to win more comfortably in the end, but a win is a win. See, we need to trust our ability against spin and back our execution.”

Sri Lanka, who entered the T20I leg after a successful ODI campaign in the Caribbean, will be hoping for a quick turnaround. The visitors had earlier secured the ODI series 1-0.

The second T20I will once again be played at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Date

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be played on June 14.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Time

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will start at 6:00 a.m. IST.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Venue

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be played at Sabina Park, Kingston.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Telecast

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will not be telecast in India.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Streaming

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Lasith Croospulle, Pavan Rathnayake, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis (C/WK), Dasun Shanaka, Milan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara.

West Indies: Shai Hope (C/WK), Jewel Andrew, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.

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