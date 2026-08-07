Stock Picks Today: LIC, Trent, Swiggy, Hero MotoCorp, Premier Energies And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have identified fresh opportunities across the life insurance, retail, online food delivery, FMCG, capital goods, consumer durables and pharma sectors, with new or reiterated calls on LIC, Trent, Swiggy, Hero MotoCorp, Cummins India, Britannia Industries, Premier Energies, Ajax Engineering, LG Electronics India and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals.

Macquarie on LIC

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 550

Q1: Strong VNB beat despite modest APE growth

Margin-led VNB beat; valuations compelling

Mix and yields drive margin expansion

Peer gap closing; valuation remains attractive

Bernstein on LIC

Maintain Market-perform with TP of Rs 500

Modest top-line growth with favorable margin outlook

Saw continued margin uplift in Q1FY27 aided by product mix shift and favorable yield curve movement

It aimed for further margin expansion, driven by non-par sales

Govt OFS addresses the key overhang on the stock for now and creates room for near term upside

Soumeet Debajit Sarkar.

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Jefferies on Trent

Maintain Hold; Hike TP to Rs 3435 from Rs 3110

Strong Margins but Cautious Management Outlook

LFL growth, while steady, remained muted at low single digit partially due to store densification

Mgmt commentary seemed cautious on near-term demand due to geopolitical uncertainty

This could result in higher commodity prices that may have implications on demand as well as the supply chain

Trent is already seeing cost inflation

Macquarie on Trent

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 3600

Q1 bear; pointing to demand strength

Believe the rising salience of higher-margin Westside sales drove the gross margin beat

Clarification on FY27 store additions and its constructive comments on demand make us optimistic on sales

See multiple avenues to manage input costs and lead time available to implement changes

Confident margin impact from input cost pressures will be limited

Bernstein on Trent

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 3500

Delivered a beat on profitability again; growth reboot still loading

Trent has kept its promise on store additions, maintained growth and keeps delivering margin upticks

Believe the growth can be in the 18-20% range on a steady state basis

Near term, concerned about macro headwinds.

MS on Trent

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 3151

Q1: EBITDA Beat; Top-line Growth Improvement Key

Q1 consumer sentiment was broadly positive, although the duration and intensity of the Middle East conflict may have near-term implications

Company continues to mitigate cost pressures by calibrating price changes and cost saving interventions across the supply chain

MS on Swiggy

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 328

Capital Markets Day: Steady food delivery + strong out of home + reigniting growth in QC

Swiggy management has set an ambitious target to grow B2C MTU by 2.5-3x

Target to grow GOV at a CAGR of 30%+ and adj. EBITDA to Rs 10000 cr (4% of GOV) by FY31

Aspirations seem ambitious to us, but the proof of the pudding will be in the execution.

Citi on Swiggy

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 390

Targeting Better quick commerce retention, Wider food delivery total addressable market Unlock

Swiggy aims to defend/gain market share in quick commerce

It aims to catch up with Eternal in operational efficiency

Swiggy to ensure that if there is additional food delivery market to be unlocked through a value play.

Jefferies on Swiggy

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 435 from Rs 415

A Grand Vision to Achieve US$1 Billion EBITDA by FY31

FY31 aspirations encompass deeper wallet share, new user cohorts, & greater affordability

Quick Commerce remains biggest growth engine, with private labels, faster delivery, & better retention driving profitability improvement

FD to see continued momentum & improving margins, with upside from affordability

OOH adds optionality, while IOCC could provide margin upside

Overall, we like vision, but execution holds key.

Citi on Hero Moto

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 6800

1QFY27 Results Above Estimates As Higher ASPs and Cost Control

EBITDA beat reflected cost reduction efforts even as gross margin was lower than expected.

MS on Hero Moto

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 6537

Q1 – better than expected

35% topline growth driven by 23% volume growth and 11% increase in ASP

Citi on Crompton Consumer

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 400

Supply Constraints Mask Healthy Underlying Growth

Near-term growth outlook is strong led by partial recovery in lost sales from Q1, low base and tailwind from relatively new categories

Execution remains a key monitorable amid volatile RM and supply chain environment.

Jefferies on Crompton Consumer

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 330

In-line Q1

Margins Weather the Cost Surge

Crompton sustained growth led by timely price hikes, lean working capital mgmt and cost control

So far 80% of inflation pressure has been passed-on.

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Jefferies on Kalyan Jewellers

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 830

Riding the Formalisation Wave

Combines neighbourhood relevance with organised scale, creating a differentiated growth engine that drives share gains

A differentiated franchisee-led model supports capital efficiency & rapid expansion, esp beyond South India

Despite its overseas presence, India remains the bedrock

Balance Sheet is net cash, supported by rising FCF & strong return ratios

Forecast FY26-29E EPS CAGR of 21%.

Citi on Ajax Engineering

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 660 from Rs 680

Q1 EBITDA Margins Contract

Ajax Expects Demand Recovery in H2

Prices Likely to be Hiked

Jefferies Cummins

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 6700 from Rs 7100

Commodity prices impact the quarter

Price hikes have been taken in this quarter and margins should improve ahead

Data centres should continue to be the sweetener on core growth

Cut FY27-29 EPS by 6-7% to factor the quarter

Believe there are 3 key margin drivers ahead: Rising share of higher margin distribution business, Data Centres and Indigensation of the higher import content

Jefferies LG India

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1810 from Rs 1750

LG India is Key Pick; est FY26-28e EPS at +25% CAGR

Premium diversified mix, price hikes, new launches, backward integration, industry-leading margins and return ratios are key drivers

FY26 AR highlights its new launches, distribution channels, product-wise sales mix, market shares

Phased capex plan of Rs 5000 cr in next 5-Year

Macquarie on Britannia

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 4800

Q1 miss led by higher other expenses

Exited quarter with mid-teens sales growth

Like comments indicating improving domestic demand as well as market share gains vs competition.

MS on Britannia

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 5848

Q1: Margin miss; Top-line growth in mid teens

Most key categories improved growth sequentially, with the company exiting the quarter with mid-teens revenue growth

While margins missed, commentary around improving growth towards the end of the quarter is a key positive.

GS on Britannia

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 6000

In-line quarter and improving trajectory

Improving growth trajectory at the exit of the quarter

JPMorgan on Britannia

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 5900

Q1 - revenue growth improves but margins miss

Input cost volatility remains a key monitorable

Macquarie on Lupin

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 2750

Q1FY27: Solid all-round beat

US and India revenues were mostly in line with expectations

EBITDA margin above owing to stronger-than-expected sales in developed and emerging markets, higher gross margin, and operating leverage

Jefferies on Premier Energies

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1205 from Rs 1135

Strong print; robust performance

Order book rose with strong visibility over FY27-H1FY28

Upgrade FY27/28E Ebitda 3%/2% owing to the beat and project 27% Cagr over FY26-29.

JPMorgan on Premier Energies

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1095

Q1 - Largely in line with our expectations

Think the result was rather uneventful

Premier's focus on the domestic market vs. the export market provided it with more stability during the quarter.

JPMorgan on Apollo Tyres

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 445

Q1: India business delivered strong results while Europe underperformed

EBIT margin came in lower than expected.

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