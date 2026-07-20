Tesla Unveils $222 Pedal-Less Bike For Kids: Check Price, Availability, Key Features

The Balance Bike for Kids, a lightweight, pedal-free bicycle designed to help young children develop balance and coordination before switching to a traditional bicycle, has been officially launched by Elon Musk's Tesla.

The new product, which costs $225 (about Rupees 21,000) in the US, is part of the company's expanding line of kid-friendly products, which already includes the Optimus action figure, children's clothing, Cyberquad for Kids, and the Cybertruck ride-on toy.

The Tesla Balance Bike lacks pedals and a chain, in contrast to conventional kids' bicycles. Rather, children use their feet to lift themselves off the ground, which aids in their natural development of balance and steering abilities.

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The bike can support up to 35 kg (77 lbs) and is appropriate for kids ages 2 to 5. Tesla claims that it has five seat-height settings that can be adjusted, enabling it to grow with the child over a number of years.

Compared to many traditional cycles, the Balance Bike is easier for young riders to control because of its lightweight magnesium frame. With a white frame, a black adjustable seat, the Tesla wordmark on the side, and the recognisable "T" emblem on the front, it features Tesla's distinctive minimalist design.

At $225, Tesla's Balance Bike is firmly positioned in the premium balance bike market. Because of its style and branding, Tesla's offering competes with premium brands, even though many entry-level balancing bikes retail for less than $100.

Customers joined a queue for future availability as the product attracted a lot of demand and soon ran out of stock on Tesla's online store.

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The introduction is in line with Tesla's ongoing plan to expand its brand beyond electric cars. The company currently sells several items targeted at young fans, such as the Optimus robot action figure, children's clothes, Cyberquad for Kids, and the Cybertruck ride-on vehicle.

The most recent addition to this expanding line of lifestyle products is the Balance Bike.

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