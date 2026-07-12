'Scam Altman' vs 'Homeboy' Musk: Elon And Sam Trade Blows — All About Their Feud

The long-running feud between Elon Musk and Sam Altman flared up again on X, with the OpenAI boss hitting back hard after the Tesla and SpaceX chief renewed his "Scam Altman" jibe.

Musk wrote that Altman "takes scamming to a whole new level," amplifying another post attacking the OpenAI chief executive. Altman did not let it slide, replying within hours that Musk was "the one selling public market investors on short-term space datacenters," a jab at Musk's own fundraising push around xAI's Colossus data centre projects.

Timeline Of Musk-Altman Feud

2015: Musk, Altman and Greg Brockman co-found OpenAI as a nonprofit dedicated to developing safe AI for humanity's benefit, with Musk donating roughly $44 million.

2018: Musk exits OpenAI's board, citing a conflict of interest with Tesla's AI work. He later launches rival firm xAI.

2024: Musk sues OpenAI, Altman and Brockman, alleging the company abandoned its founding mission by turning into a for-profit entity.

April 2026: Musk escalates the fight, branding Altman "Scam Altman" and Brockman "Stockman" on X, seeking roughly $150 billion in damages tied to OpenAI's restructuring.

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May 2026: The case goes to trial. Musk testifies he felt "duped" and admits xAI's Grok trains partly on OpenAI's models.

May 18, 2026: Jury rules against Musk, finding his claims fell outside the statute of limitations. Musk vows to appeal, repeating on X that Altman and Brockman had "enriched themselves by stealing a charity."

Present: Musk renews the "scammer" attack; Altman responds directly on X, turning the jab back on Musk's own datacentre fundraising.

Altman has previously dismissed Musk's claims as "incoherent" and "frivolous," pointing to Musk's own board exit and subsequent launch of a competing venture. With an appeal now under way and both men trading barbs in public, the feud between two of Silicon Valley's most prominent figures shows little sign of cooling.

ALSO READ: Musk-Altman Judge Sends OpenAI Battle To Mediator

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