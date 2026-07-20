YouTube Picture-In-Picture Mode Is Facing An Issue On iPhone, Android Devices

YouTube rolled out its Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature a few years ago, allowing users to continue watching videos in a small window while using other apps. The Google-owned video platform has now acknowledged that there is an issue on both Android and iPhone devices that does not allow the PiP mode to activate when closing the app.

In an official statement, Google said that some users are “experiencing issues with the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature failing to trigger when exiting the YouTube app.”

Instead of getting a floating video player in the corner to keep watching, YouTube shows nothing and just continues playing audio in the background.

The issue was first identified by YouTube on Friday morning (PT) through its official Help forum. According to the company, its teams are actively investigating the problem. However, as of Saturday afternoon, there's no progress.

Google said that while the issue was seen in both Android and iPhone, a “vast majority of these reports are coming from iOS users and there is significantly lower volume of reports from Android users.”

What Is The Picture-in-Picture (PiP) Feature?

With this feature, users can leave the app while watching a YouTube video by swiping up or pressing the home button and still watch the video in a floating window on the screen. The little player can be moved and positioned anywhere on the smartphone's home screen, including over other apps.

The feature, limited to only Premium members outside of the US on Android and iOS devices, is now available to users outside of the US without paying any subscription.

If you don't want the PiP feature, you can stop it from activating by pausing or stopping the video before leaving the YouTube app. YouTube users may need to adjust either the app or device settings if it isn't working properly.

The PiP can also be turned off by opening the YouTube app, heading to Settings > Playback > toggle Picture-in-Picture to off.

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