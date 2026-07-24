Stock Picks Today: Infosys, PTC Industries, Cipla, Mphasis, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Defence, IT, pharma, auto, aviation, chemicals and retail stocks are likely to remain in focus on Friday after brokerages released fresh reports on PTC Industries, Infosys, Cipla, SRF, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, IndiGo, CIE Automotive, Mphasis and Vishal Mega Mart.

MS On Infosys

Maintain Equal-weight; Cut TP to Rs 1075 from Rs 1112

Worse than feared

Sharp cut in FY27 outlook could reflect Infosys-specific reasons

Tend to believe that growth has become more challenged for the industry as a whole

FY27 is likely to show erosion in growth outlook along with lower margins, affecting EPS growth

Deal wins were strong, and the company is progressing well on new AI services

Investors are likely to monitor for a smooth CEO transition phase

Jefferies On Infosys

Maintain Hold; Cut TP to Rs 1020 from Rs 1235

Worsening growth outlook in the price

Appointment of CEO-designate may help provide comfort on CEO transition

Cut estimates by 1-3% and expect Infosys to deliver 5% recurring EPS CAGR

BofA On Infosys

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1300 from Rs 1570

Q1 demands a build up in rest of FY

Good execution on AI business and profitability

New deal wins moved up nicely from the previous quarter

GS On PTC Industries

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 25770

Design and Development order received for Titanium cradle in Indian Light Weight Tank

Channel checks indicate that this order pertains to Zorawar Light Tank, that Indian Army plans to induct in 2028-29

Marks transition into complex design-and-develop defense programs

Creates a new growth avenue in defense applications

Builds up expertise in developing related components for domestic platforms



Jefferies On Cipla

Maintain Underperform; Hike TP to Rs 1170 from Rs 1120

Higher costs drive a miss in June-Q, downside risk to US guidance persists

Q1 missed due to higher costs and lower sales from North America (NA)

North America exit rate of US$250m in Q4 is a tall ask especially with a gradual ramp-up of recently launched gVentolin

See downside risk to Ebitda margin guidance of 18.5-20% if key US launches are delayed

Raise FY27 EPS estimates by 2% on higher forex, FY28/29 largely unchanged

MS On Cipla

Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 1218

In-line Q1; Hitting US$1bn US Sales Target Is Key

EBITDA fell due to Revlimid loss, war-related costs, and pre-launch investments

US revenue run rate to improve from H2

Kotak Securities On CIE Auto

Maintain Reduce; Cut TP to Rs 450 from Rs 470

Weak execution; margin performance disappoints

Softer profitability in the European business due to lower volumes in Mexico

Expect its India business to grow in line with domestic blended automotive industry growth

EU automotive business trends will continue to remain muted

Favorable currency translation should support growth in INR terms



Jefferies on SRF

Upgrade to Hold from Underperform; Hike TP to Rs 2540 from Rs 2450

Reported a strong beat led by Technical Textiles and Packaging Films

Speciality chemical segment recovery is elusive

Stock has corrected 14% YTD as it heads into seasonal weakness and trades at long term average

Leaves limited room for downside

Raise Ebitda 3%/2% for FY27/28

MS On Cyient

Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 820

Better than feared, but would wait for a sustained growth recovery

Making necessary changes to set a GTM plan in motion with relevant offerings, and this has started to reflect in deal wins

Seeing momentum in its large-deal pipeline, now its highest pipeline in the past 12 quarters

Push-out of DET margin guide of 15% EBIT margins to some time in FY28 vs Q4FY27

Slowdown in discretionary projects and potential headwinds in transportation, could mean slow growth recovery



MS on Mphasis

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 2730

Q1 first cut: Strong growth visibility partially offset by margin miss

Q2 is expected to be the best QoQ growth quarter (seen in past 3 years), in cc terms, with broad-based growth

New deal wins in fiscal Q1 at US$461mn were largely in line



Jefferies On Sona BLW

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 900 from Rs 700

A World of New Opportunities

Traction motor business is growing strong, and differentials is recovering

Partnership with Denso and entry into robotics & physical AI opens up big opportunities

Sona is targeting 10x revenues in 10 years

Rich multiples should sustain given strong engineering capabilities and growth potential

Jefferies on IndiGo

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 5840 from Rs 5380

Navigating Turbulence

Soft JunQ saw high fuel costs only partly offset by strong yield growth

In FY27, Co has shifted to measured capacity growth, focusing on yields to offset costs

Despite healthy yields, near term earnings will remain subdued, with a tougher backdrop for peers

Renewed Middle-East tensions add volatility

Tight industry supply should support yields & aid FY28 earnings recovery

Jefferies On Meesho

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 240 from Rs 225

Growth momentum stays strong, with marketplace losses inline

While balancing value proposition, mgmt. decided to pass on cost inflation

Outlook remains positive, but a shift in seasonality implies Q2 will be softer, while Q3 should be bumper

A series of experiments is underway, with aggregate loss within a band

Macquarie On Meesho

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 125

Sequential growth moderation, margin improvement

Like Meesho's positioning

Given its low per-order unit economics, believe the current valuation implies its growth flywheels will remain in overdrive for the next five years

Jefferies On Vishal Mega

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 160

Double Digit SSSG with Margin Expansion

Slight beat on EBITDA, with double-digit SSSG & GM expansion

Momentum in store adds continued, with smaller formats also being scaled up

Own brands remain a key focus, with selective price hikes and no changes to opening price points

Proposed shareholder approval to cap foreign ownership to <50% signals a potential PE sell-down ahead

This has been a key investor concern despite sharp valuation gap vs DMart

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