Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection: MCU Blockbuster Becomes Highest Grosser Of 2026

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has achieved a major milestone at the global box office, emerging as the highest-grossing film of 2026 within just a week of its release.

The superhero blockbuster has witnessed a strong response across domestic and international markets, overtaking Toy Story 5 to claim the top spot among this year's biggest releases.

The Tom Holland-starrer has grossed $1.15 billion globally so far. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie has earned $449 million in the domestic market of the US and Canada, and $706.3 million from international territories, taking its worldwide total past the billion-dollar mark, according to a report by Variety.

With this achievement, the film has surpassed Toy Story 5, which had previously led the 2026 worldwide box office with $1.07 billion in global collections.

India Box Office Performance

The film has also enjoyed a successful run in India. As per Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected Rs 316.36 crore net and Rs 378.08 crore gross in India so far. Released in multiple languages, the superhero film has continued to attract audiences across the country.

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Cast And Plot

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland in the lead role as Peter Parker. The cast also includes Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas.

The story follows Peter Parker as he struggles to rebuild his life after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. As he attempts to balance his personal life with his responsibilities as Spider-Man, he faces new threats that put both New York City and the people closest to him in danger.

Release

Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released in theatres on July 31, 2026, with India getting an early release on July 30. The film opened to strong audience response and continues to dominate the global box office.

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