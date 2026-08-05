Jos Buttler Smashes New Record, Becomes T20 Cricket's All-Time Leading Run-Scorer

Former England limited-overs captain Jos Buttler has etched his name into the record books after becoming the highest run-scorer in T20 cricket history, helping Manchester Super Giants register a commanding nine-wicket win over Welsh Fire in The Hundred at Old Trafford.

Buttler surpassed former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard's record of 14,803 T20 runs in style by launching the first of three consecutive sixes off Duan Jansen to move past Pollard.

Buttler remained unbeaten on 51 off 20 balls, wrapping up the chase with back-to-back sixes off Lockie Ferguson. His innings included two fours and six sixes as Manchester Super Giants chased down a target of 156 with 31 balls to spare.

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He was well supported by Tim Seifert, who smashed 62 off 36 deliveries, as the pair ensured the chase never lost momentum.

Earlier, Welsh Fire captain Phil Salt opted to bat first after winning the toss, a decision that initially appeared to pay dividends. Salt and Matt Short stitched together a 125-run opening partnership, putting the visitors in a commanding position.

Salt made 48 from 37 balls, while Short top-scored with 71 off 47 deliveries. Between them, the pair struck 11 fours and five sixes before Salt was caught in the deep off Josh Tongue on the 83rd ball of the innings.

His dismissal sparked a dramatic collapse, with Welsh Fire losing four wickets for 13 runs. Short was caught at long-on off Paul Walter, while Jordan Cox and Tom Kohler-Cadmore also fell to Gus Atkinson as Fire finished on 155/4.

Manchester Super Giants made a flying start in reply, with Seifert and Paul Walter adding 74 runs in 35 balls for the opening wicket.

Walter, playing his first match of the tournament after replacing Aiden Markram, who withdrew from this match for personal reasons, blasted 37 off 18 balls, including five consecutive boundaries off Duan Jansen and Rachin Ravindra.

Walter's entertaining knock ended following an outstanding boundary catch from Ben Kellaway, who tossed the ball back into play while stepping over the rope before returning to complete the catch.

However, the breakthrough did little to slow the hosts. Buttler and Seifert maintained the attacking approach to seal a comprehensive victory, lifting Manchester Super Giants to third place in the standings, four points behind second-placed Welsh Fire.

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Buttler reached the milestone during his 522nd T20 appearance in the men's Hundred clash against Welsh Fire. The England batter now has 14,833 runs from 492 innings.

Pollard, who amassed 14,803 runs in 663 innings across 746 T20 matches, has slipped to second place. The former West Indies captain had surpassed Chris Gayle's long-standing record earlier this year.

Gayle, who ended his career with 14,562 runs in 463 T20 matches, is third on the all-time list, followed by Alex Hales (14,449) and David Warner (14,284).

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