Sai Sudharsan Continues Rehab, Sri Lanka Return Depends On Recovery

India's top-order batter Sai Sudharsan has not travelled with the Indian team to Sri Lanka and is continuing his rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The left-handed batter is expected to resume batting at full intensity later this week, with the medical team closely monitoring his progress. If all goes according to plan, the team management is hopeful that the 24-year-old will be cleared to travel to Sri Lanka in time for the three-day practice match scheduled later this week.

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The priority is to ensure Sudharsan completes the final phase of his rehabilitation rather than rushing him back into action. The focus remains on making sure he is fully match-ready before returning to the demands of Test cricket, as reported by SportsStar.

The practice fixture is expected to serve as an important fitness assessment. If Sudharsan completes his batting sessions in Bengaluru without any discomfort, the management is likely to give him the green light to travel and use the match as his final test ahead of India's two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

With India viewing the talented left-hander as a key part of its long-term Test plans, the emphasis is on a complete recovery, even if it means he joins the squad later than expected.

The rest of the Indian squad arrived in Colombo on Tuesday, ahead of the three-day practice match, which begins on Friday. The first Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played from August 15 to August 19 at the Galle International Stadium in Galle.

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The two-match Test series is crucial for both teams in the race to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. India are currently placed fifth in the WTC standings, having registered four wins, four defeats and one draw from nine matches, with a points percentage (PCT) of 48.15.

Sri Lanka are just one place below India in sixth, making the series significant for both sides' WTC campaigns.