US Lifts Sanctions On Three Entities Tied To Iran's IRGC Amid Truce Talks

The US Department of the Treasury formally lifted counterterrorism sanctions against two aircraft and three airlines connected to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Wednesday, according to a report by Reuters.

Fly Baghdad Airlines and its two aircraft, designated YI-BAF and YI-BAN, have been taken off the Specially Designated Nationals List, according to a statement released by the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, reported by the Iranian WANA news website.

Due to purported ties to Iran, the US had previously imposed sanctions on the business and the two aircraft.

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According to a US Treasury official, Fly Baghdad's demands and the conclusion of an administrative review process led to the decision. The official further stated that the company's ongoing inclusion on the sanctions list was no longer warranted because it has shown notable changes in its operations.

The official also stressed that Washington's policy toward the Iranian government, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force (IRGC-QF), or any individuals or organisations that the US has accused of supporting or acting on behalf of them has not changed as a result of the lifting of Iran-related and counterterrorism sanctions against Fly Baghdad.

After examining information pertaining to the Iraqi airline, the US Treasury characterised the action as a standard administrative procedure.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei announced on Wednesday that Iran and Oman have reached an agreement on the physical coordinates of a proposed safe shipping route for commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

In response to inquiries over the discussions, Baghaei stated that the two nations had discussed the technical, legal, security, and environmental issues of the proposed route during the previous two months.

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A joint statement outlining the key points of agreement is being examined and finalised, according to Baghaei, who called the talks "professional" and "progressing."

“Provided that certain third parties do not obstruct the process, the joint statement of the two countries, including the principal considerations and points of agreement, is also in the final stage of review and drafting,” he added.

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