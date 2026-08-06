Q1 Results Today: LIC, Hero MotoCorp, Trent, Britannia Industries Among 160+ Companies To Announce Q1 FY27 Earnings

Investors will closely track management commentary on consumer demand, margin trends, commodity costs, capital expenditure plans and FY27 guidance, as these could influence sector-specific sentiment after the June-quarter results.
Analysts will closely watch key performance metrics to gauge insights about the company's outlook and sectoral trends. Executive commentary is anticipated to centre on consumer demand patterns, raw material cost pressures, supply-chain stability, and potential headwinds from prevailing global macroeconomic factors.
Follow our Q1 Results Live blog for real-time earnings updates, key announcements and market reaction.
Q1 Results Today - Key Companies To Watch
Among today's biggest earnings are LIC, Britannia Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Lupin, Fortis Healthcare and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals.
LIC
- Individual and group premium growth
- Value of New Business (VNB) margin
- Persistency ratio and policy renewals
- Investment income and solvency position
- Management outlook on product mix and growth
Hero MotoCorp
- Volume growth across motorcycles and scooters
- EBITDA margin and input cost trends
- VIDA electric vehicle sales and expansion
- Export performance and rural demand outlook
- Management commentary on FY27 growth strategy
Trent
- Revenue growth and same-store sales growth (SSSG)
- Expansion of Zudio and Westside stores
- Gross margin and profitability trends
- Consumer demand and discretionary spending
- Management commentary on expansion pipeline
Britannia Industries
- Revenue and volume growth
- EBITDA margin and commodity cost impact
- Rural demand recovery and urban consumption trends
- Pricing actions, product mix and premiumisation
- Management outlook on demand and distribution expansion
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
- Revenue growth across consumer electricals and pumps
- EBITDA margin and commodity cost trends
- Performance of pumps, solar and lighting businesses
- Demand outlook across residential and rural markets
- Management commentary on growth strategy and execution
Fortis Healthcare
- Hospital revenue growth and occupancy levels
- Average Revenue Per Occupied Bed (ARPOB)
- Diagnostics business performance
- EBITDA margin and profitability trends
- Management outlook on capacity expansion and growth
Also Read: 238% Return In Six Months: This Stock Jumped 15% Today After Q1 Profit Rose Six-Fold
Q1 FY27 Results On Aug. 6: Key Companies Across Sectors
Many companies across consumer goods, finance, healthcare, textiles, and chemicals are scheduled to announce their June-quarter earnings on Aug. 6.
Consumer Goods
- Bajaj Electricals Ltd
- Blue Star Ltd
- Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd
- Britannia Industries Ltd
- Campus Activewear Ltd
- Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
- IFB Industries Ltd
- Wakefit Innovations Ltd
Finance & Banking
- Asia Capital Ltd
- Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd
- Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd
- JSW Holdings Ltd
- Life Insurance Corporation of India
- Tirupati Fincorp Ltd
- Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd
Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare & Chemicals
- Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Fortis Healthcare Ltd
- HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd
- Lupin Ltd
- Medi Caps Ltd
- Procter & Gamble Health Ltd
- Sai Life Sciences Ltd
- Zim Laboratories Ltd
Manufacturing, Engineering and Industrial Goods
- The Anup Engineering Ltd
- Gala Precision Engineering Ltd
- Saurashtra Cement Ltd
- Hindustan Construction Company Ltd
- Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd
- Loyal Equipments Ltd
- Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
Automobile and related segment
- Hindustan Motors Ltd
- Hero MotoCorp Ltd
- Apollo Tyres Ltd
Also Read: Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 25%, Revenue Rises To Rs 9,150 Crore; Margins Improve
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