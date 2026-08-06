Q1 Results Today: LIC, Hero MotoCorp, Trent, Britannia Industries Among 160+ Companies To Announce Q1 FY27 Earnings

Investors will closely track management commentary on consumer demand, margin trends, commodity costs, capital expenditure plans and FY27 guidance, as these could influence sector-specific sentiment after the June-quarter results.

Analysts will closely watch key performance metrics to gauge insights about the company's outlook and sectoral trends. Executive commentary is anticipated to centre on consumer demand patterns, raw material cost pressures, supply-chain stability, and potential headwinds from prevailing global macroeconomic factors.

Follow our Q1 Results Live blog for real-time earnings updates, key announcements and market reaction.

Q1 Results Today - Key Companies To Watch

Among today's biggest earnings are LIC, Britannia Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Lupin, Fortis Healthcare and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals.

LIC

Individual and group premium growth

Value of New Business (VNB) margin

Persistency ratio and policy renewals

Investment income and solvency position

Management outlook on product mix and growth

Hero MotoCorp

Volume growth across motorcycles and scooters

EBITDA margin and input cost trends

VIDA electric vehicle sales and expansion

Export performance and rural demand outlook

Management commentary on FY27 growth strategy

Trent

Revenue growth and same-store sales growth (SSSG)

Expansion of Zudio and Westside stores

Gross margin and profitability trends

Consumer demand and discretionary spending

Management commentary on expansion pipeline

Britannia Industries

Revenue and volume growth

EBITDA margin and commodity cost impact

Rural demand recovery and urban consumption trends

Pricing actions, product mix and premiumisation

Management outlook on demand and distribution expansion

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Revenue growth across consumer electricals and pumps

EBITDA margin and commodity cost trends

Performance of pumps, solar and lighting businesses

Demand outlook across residential and rural markets

Management commentary on growth strategy and execution

Fortis Healthcare

Hospital revenue growth and occupancy levels

Average Revenue Per Occupied Bed (ARPOB)

Diagnostics business performance

EBITDA margin and profitability trends

Management outlook on capacity expansion and growth

Also Read: 238% Return In Six Months: This Stock Jumped 15% Today After Q1 Profit Rose Six-Fold

Q1 FY27 Results On Aug. 6: Key Companies Across Sectors

Many companies across consumer goods, finance, healthcare, textiles, and chemicals are scheduled to announce their June-quarter earnings on Aug. 6.

Consumer Goods

Bajaj Electricals Ltd

Blue Star Ltd

Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd

Britannia Industries Ltd

Campus Activewear Ltd

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

IFB Industries Ltd

Wakefit Innovations Ltd

Finance & Banking

Asia Capital Ltd

Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd

JSW Holdings Ltd

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Tirupati Fincorp Ltd

Hem Holdings & Trading Ltd

Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare & Chemicals

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd

Lupin Ltd

Medi Caps Ltd

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd

Sai Life Sciences Ltd

Zim Laboratories Ltd

Manufacturing, Engineering and Industrial Goods

The Anup Engineering Ltd

Gala Precision Engineering Ltd

Saurashtra Cement Ltd

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd

Loyal Equipments Ltd

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd

Automobile and related segment

Hindustan Motors Ltd

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

Apollo Tyres Ltd

Also Read: Aurobindo Pharma Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 25%, Revenue Rises To Rs 9,150 Crore; Margins Improve

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.