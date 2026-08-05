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238% Return In Six Months: This Stock Jumped 15% Today After Q1 Profit Rose Six-Fold

For Q1FY27, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 29.7 crore, compared with Rs 5.2 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking an almost six-fold jump.

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238% Return In Six Months: This Stock Jumped 15% Today After Q1 Profit Rose Six-Fold

Omnitech Engineering Ltd. shares surged more than 15% on Wednesday after the company reported a sharp improvement in its June-quarter earnings, driven by strong revenue growth and margin expansion.

The stock climbed as much as 18.48% to an intraday high of Rs 721.10, before trading at Rs 702.45, still up 15.41% from the previous close.

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For Q1FY27, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 29.7 crore, compared with Rs 5.2 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking an almost six-fold jump.

Revenue from operations rose 61.5% year-on-year to Rs 167 crore from Rs 103 crore, reflecting strong business momentum during the quarter.

Operating performance was equally robust. EBITDA increased 90.7% to Rs 50.6 crore, up from Rs 26.5 crore a year ago. The company's EBITDA margin expanded to 30.4% from 25.7%, indicating improved operating efficiency and profitability despite a higher revenue base.

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