Trent Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Trent Ltd. informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on Aug. 6 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Investors will closely watch demand trends at Westside and Zudio, same-store sales growth and management commentary on expansion plans.

The company now owns and operates fashion and lifestyle retail formats such as Westside, Zudio and Utsa. The company also runs retail chains like Star Bazaar and Zara through joint ventures.

Here's everything you need to know about Trent's Q1 FY27 results schedule.

Trent Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 15, Trent Ltd. announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday, Aug. 6, to consider and approve the unaudited (standalone and consolidated) financial results of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The company has not yet announced the schedule for its earnings conference call with analysts and investors.

Trent Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company is yet to announce the date and time of the conference call that will be held with the investors to discuss the financial performance of the company for the Q1 (FY 2026-27) and business outlook.

Trent Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors will primarily focus on the following metrics to gauge the strength of Trent's retail business and management's outlook:

Zudio expansion

Westside growth

Same-store sales growth (SSSG)

Gross margin

EBITDA margin

Revenue growth

Store additions

Fashion demand

Inventory levels

Management commentary on competition and store rollout

Trent Share Price Performance

Shares of Trent have gained 3.40% over the past five trading sessions. The stock has declined 9.90% in the last month but is up 18.94% over the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, it has advanced 6.57%, while over the past year it has fallen 9.42%.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,782.67 on Sept. 4, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 2,183.67 on March 30, 2026.

Trent Q4FY26 Results Snapshot

Trent Ltd. announced its Q4FY26 financial results on April 22, 2026, reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 413.1 crore from Rs 311.6 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,028 crore, marking a 19.2% increase year-on-year compared to Rs 4,217 crore in Q4 FY25. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 40% YoY to Rs 919 crore compared to Rs 656 crore in the preceding financial year. The firm's Ebitda margin expanded to 18.6% YoY from 16% in the fiscal before it.

The board also recommended a Rs 6 per share dividend for FY26.

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