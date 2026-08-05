Bigg Boss 20 Teaser Out: Salman Khan's 'Thathas-two' Hint Fuels 'Karan Arjun' Theories

The makers of Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 have finally released the first teaser of the new season, but instead of revealing the contestants or theme, they have left fans with a mystery.

A cryptic dialogue by Salman Khan has become the biggest talking point, with viewers coming up with different theories about what it could mean.

The teaser also confirms that Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on September 6 on Colors TV and JioHotstar, with Salman returning as host.

What Did Salman Khan Mean?

The teaser shows Salman Khan making a grand entry with a horse before saying:

"Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein... Thathas-two!." (What happened in Karan Arjun is about to happen in Bigg Boss).

The dialogue has sparked several theories on social media. Since Karan Arjun starred both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, some fans believe the teaser hints at SRK making a special appearance. Others think it could mean contestants from previous seasons will return to the show.

The makers have not explained the dialogue, so fans will have to wait and see what it actually means.

Salman Khan Drops Hints

In a statement shared by the makers, Salman said the new season will be different from the previous ones.

"Every season of Bigg Boss brings a fresh game, new dynamics and unexpected twists. But this season, there's a mystery at the heart of it that makes it unlike anything we've seen before. The first hint is already out there, you just have to look at it twice. The teaser is just the beginning, and I can't wait for audiences to start piecing the clues together when Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 begins."

His comments suggest that the teaser already contains clues about the upcoming season.

ALSO READ: Pradeep Rawat Net Worth: A Look Back At 'Ghajini' Actor's Career And Legacy

Contestant Rumours Continue

Although the official contestant list has not been announced, several names are already being discussed online. According to media reports, Mahhi Vij, Geeta Basra, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Sunil Pal, Nia Sharma, Pearl V Puri and Showik Chakraborty are among the rumoured contestants.

Many fans have also requested that Lock Upp Season 2 contestants Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary be included in the show.

Apart from the teaser and premiere date, the makers have not shared many details about the new season. The theme, format and contestant lineup are still under wraps.

Reports also suggest that the Bigg Boss 20 house has been designed by art directors Kanchan and Rupali, replacing long-time production designer Omung Kumar, although this has not been officially confirmed.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 13: Vijay's Film Holds Steady, Mints This Amount

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.