Morgan Stanley Hikes Metropolis Healthcare's Target Price On Healthy Volume Growth; But Prefers Dr. Lal Pathlabs

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. has received a price target hike from Morgan Stanley, backed by healthy volume growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2027. The brokerage has raised the TP to Rs Rs 614 from Rs 588.

MS highlighted that the management guided for 14-15% revenue growth for FY27 with 150 basis points improvement in Ebitda margins.

However, Morgan Stanley pointed out that while visibility at Metropolis is improving, it continues to prefer Dr Lal Pathlabs for its larger scale and superior return profile.

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Metropolis Q1 FY27 Results

Metropolis Healthcare reported a 25.8% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.7 crore from Rs 45 crore for the June quarter.

Revenue increased 16.6% to Rs 450 crore from Rs 386 crore, while Ebitda rose 24% to Rs 111.2 crore from Rs 89.7 crore. The company's Ebitda margin expanded to 24.7% from 23.2% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Metropolis Share Price

The shares closed 1.28% lower at Rs 577 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday, compared to 0.04% gains in the benchmark Nifty index.

The stock has plunged 70.10% year-to-date and 72% in the last 12 months.

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