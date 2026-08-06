PB Fintech's Growth Engine Keeps Firing; Valuation, Regulation Still Divide Street — Check Target Prices

PB Fintech has delivered another quarter that left little room for doubt on execution, but plenty of debate on valuation.

The June-quarter performance reinforced the company's ability to sustain strong revenue growth, expand profitability and deepen both its insurance and lending franchises.

ALSO READ: PB Fintech Q1 Results: Profit Rockets 91% As Margins Expand, Revenue Nears Rs 1,900 Crore

While Macquarie sees multiple long-term growth engines taking shape, Morgan Stanley believes much of that optimism is already reflected in the stock price.

Nomura, meanwhile, remains constructive on execution but says regulatory uncertainty continues to cloud the investment case.

Brokerages' Take

Macquarie

Maintained Outperform with a target price of Rs 1,950.

Said growth momentum remains unabated, with strong revenue growth and profitability broadly in line with expectations.

Believes the renewal insurance book is beginning to contribute meaningfully, while newer initiatives continue to progress well.

Said the company's execution continues to justify its premium valuation.

Morgan Stanley

Maintained Underweight with a target price of Rs 1,215.

Described the quarter as good, with adjusted EBITDA margins in line and EBITDA beating estimates on stronger revenues.

Noted healthy growth in new protection premiums but cautioned that the comparison base becomes more demanding from the third quarter onwards.

Retained its cautious stance due to expensive valuations and the potential impact of regulatory changes on commissions.

Nomura

Maintained Neutral with a target price of Rs 1,590.

Said the June-quarter performance exceeded estimates by around 10%.

Highlighted improving take rates and contribution margins across Policybazaar's insurance platforms.

Noted that Paisabazaar's core loan disbursals are gaining momentum, with new product launches lined up later this month.

Said regulatory uncertainty remains an important monitorable.

PB Fintech's Q1 Show

PB Fintech reported a 91.7% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 163 crore in the June quarter of FY27, while revenue rose 40% annually to Rs 1,888 crore.

Operating performance improved sharply, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increasing to Rs 139 crore from Rs 34 crore a year earlier, while EBITDA margin expanded to 7.4% from 2.5%.

The quarter once again underscored PB Fintech's strong execution across its core businesses.

The debate, however, has shifted beyond earnings, with investors now weighing whether the company's sustained growth can continue to offset concerns around rich valuations and evolving regulatory risks.

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