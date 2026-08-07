Buy, Sell Or Hold: L&T Finance, Angel One, Cyient, Dalmia Bharat, Cello World — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of L&T Finance Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Cyient Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Dalmia Bharat Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Cello World Ltd.?

Somil Mehta, Head Alternate Research, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst, IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd., and Sameer Dalal Natverlal & sons Stockbrokers Pvt Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

L&T Finance Ltd. (CMP: Rs 306.00)

Deven: Hold

Overall structure is positive.

Hold with a stop loss of Rs 298.

Bounce back in stock seen towards Rs 330.

Angel One Ltd. (CMP: Rs 289.65)

Sameer: Avoid

Angel One relies heavily on transactional revenue and not recurring revenue.

Choose financial companies which rely more on recurring revenue.

Can opt for: Motilal Oswal Financial Services and 360 One Wam Ltd. (Valuations are expensive)

Cyient Ltd. (CMP: Rs 857.00)

Somil: Wait and watch

Would be expecting short-term trend to continue towards Rs 1,000 which is very close to 200 DMA.

Stock consolidating towards Rs 800-850 mark.

Short-term positive but wait for medium-term confirmation and then add more.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,818.10)

Somil: Wait and watch

Positive on Dalmia Bharat in medium and long-term.

Confirmation will only come above Rs 1,900-1,910 which is 200 DMA.

Right now avoid but enter only above Rs 1,910.

If holding, hold with a stop loss of Rs 1,700 levels.

Cello World Ltd. (CMP: Rs 372.90)

Deven: Sell

Stock has a support on Rs 400 and support is at Rs 350

Exit on bounce.

Sameer: Wait and watch

The space that they are in, can grow.

If they company can get their act together, then they can grow.

Focus on if they can get something going.

ALSO READ: Over 650% Return In 5 Years: Small Cap Stock Jumps 20% In Trade Today. Here's Why

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.