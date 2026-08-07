Over 650% Return In 5 Years: Small Cap Stock Jumps 20% In Trade Today. Here's Why

Shares of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. (SBCL), a specialised engineering and advanced manufacturing company, surged 20% on Friday with the stock trading at Rs 920.90 apiece at 9:59 am. The stock opened 10.76% higher to trade at Rs 850 and then extended gains.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd.'s share price has risen more than sevenfold over the past five years, delivering a return of over 650%. According to BSE analytics, the stock has gained 662.32% during this period, translating into an absolute appreciation of Rs 793.19 per share.

The company's strong five-year performance has been driven by a significant improvement in its fundamentals. Shivalik Bimetal Controls has more than tripled its revenue, nearly quadrupled its profit, and expanded its margins. Its business mix has also shifted towards higher-growth segments, including shunt resistors and applications linked to electric vehicles, smart meters, and energy storage systems.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd.

Photo Credit: (Photo: NDTV Profit)

The scrip rose as much as 20% to Rs 920.90 apiece on Friday at 9:59 a.m. This compares to a 0.08% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 Index. It has risen 75.03% in the last 12 months and 112.36% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.39 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 54.29.

Out of two analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating while the other maintains a "hold", according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 694.50 implies a downside of 23.3%

ALSO READ: 300% Return In Five Years: This Stock Has Tumbled Over 4% In Trade Today — Here's Why

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. Q1FY27 Results

SBCL reported Q1FY27 earnings with the revenue rising 12% at Rs 182 crore as compared to Rs 163 crore QoQ. The net profit was up 26.9% at Rs 33 crore compared with Rs 26 crore QoQ. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin stood at 23.7% as compared to 21.8% QoQ while the Ebitda was up 21.8% at Rs 43.2 crore vs Rs 35.5 crore QoQ.

Subsequent to the quarter end, SBCL received Consent to Operate from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board for Phase I of its Pune manufacturing facility. The approval is valid until June 30, 2032. The facility expands SBCL's capabilities in value-added components and assemblies for automotive electrification and battery-related applications, including Cell Connecting Systems, busbar connectors and PCBA assemblies.

Change In Management

The company also announced that the Chief Financial Officer, Rajeev Ranjan, has resigned due to personal reasons. His resignation will take effect from the close of business hours on October 31, 2026.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in New Delhi, Shivalik Bimetal Controls Limited is a specialised engineering and advanced manufacturing company with integrated capabilities across precision materials, current-sensing components, switching solutions and value-added assemblies.

ALSO READ: Over 50% Return In Six Months: Smallcap Stock Under Rs 1000 Tumbles Even As Q1 Net Profit Surged

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.