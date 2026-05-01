Petrol, Diesel Prices On May 1: Check New Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, And More

Petrol prices across India's major metropolitan cities and state capitals remained broadly stable on May 1, with only marginal movements recorded in a few locations. While most cities saw no change, small increases and decreases were observed in Chennai, Gurgaon, Noida, Kolkata and Bhubaneswar, reflecting routine daily adjustments in fuel pricing.

Overall, the petrol price trend continues to indicate stability across India's urban centres. Daily revisions remain limited in scope, with changes typically confined to a few paise either way. Metro cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore showed no movement, while others witnessed slight upward or downward adjustments.

ALSO READ: Domestic LPG Cylinder Prices Remain Unchanged; No Change In Petrol, Diesel Rates: IOCL

In New Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 87.67 per litre. The price of petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 103.54 per litre, and that of diesel at Rs 90.03 per litre.

Fuel Rates on May 1 City Petrol (Rs/Litre) Diesel (Rs/Litre) Delhi 94.77 87.67 Mumbai 103.54 90.03 Kolkata 105.45 92.02 Chennai 100.84 92.39 Ahmedabad 94.49 90.16 Hyderabad 107.46 95.70 Patna 105.71 91.49 Bengaluru 102.96 90.99 Lucknow 95.34 88.50

Amid growing volatility in global oil markets due to heightened tensions in West Asia, the Centre has stated that there is no proposal under consideration to increase retail fuel prices at present.

Speaking at a briefing involving multiple ministries on Tuesday, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, confirmed that fuel prices will remain unchanged for the time being, with the situation under review.

"LPG, petroleum and diesel are available in sufficient amount and the prices have not increased, so please do not panic," Sharma said.

State-owned oil companies have kept aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices unchanged for domestic airlines as of Friday, May 1, 2026, choosing to absorb higher global fuel costs to ease pressure on the aviation sector and consumers, according to Indian Oil. As per established practice, ATF prices are revised on the first of every month based on underlying costs.

Petrol, diesel and domestic LPG prices have likewise remained stable, insulating households from global price volatility.

A range of factors determines fuel pricing in India, with international crude oil prices at the forefront, as crude serves as the core raw material for petrol and diesel production. Exchange rate movements between the rupee and the US dollar further influence costs, reflecting India's dependence on imported crude.

In addition, taxes such as central excise duty and state-specific VAT play a major role in shaping final pump prices, leading to variations from one city to another.

ALSO READ: UAE Hikes Petrol Prices Amid Global Oil Market Volatility; New Rates Effective May 1

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.