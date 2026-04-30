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UAE Hikes Petrol Prices Amid Global Oil Market Volatility; New Rates Effective May 1

Prices across all petrol categories have moved higher compared to April, reflecting sustained pressure in global energy markets.

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UAE Hikes Petrol Prices Amid Global Oil Market Volatility; New Rates Effective May 1
For May, Super 98 petrol is priced at Dh3.66 per litre, up from Dh3.39 in April.
Photo Source: Freepik
  • UAE raised retail fuel prices for May 2026, effective from May 1
  • Price hike follows rise in global crude amid Middle East tensions
  • Super 98 petrol now Dh3.66/litre, up from Dh3.39 in April
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The United Arab Emirates has raised retail fuel prices for May 2026, with the revised rates coming into effect from May 1, according to Khaleej Times. The increase follows a pickup in global crude prices amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The country's Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee approved the hike, aligning domestic fuel rates with average international oil prices and distribution costs.

ALSO READ | UAE Quits OPEC: What It Means For Oil Prices Amid Hormuz Standoff

Prices across all petrol categories have moved higher compared to April, reflecting sustained pressure in global energy markets.

For May, Super 98 petrol is priced at Dh3.66 per litre, up from Dh3.39 in April. Special 95 has risen to Dh3.55 from Dh3.28, while E-Plus 91 now costs Dh3.48 per litre, compared to Dh3.28 last month. The upward revision underscores a broader trend of elevated crude prices globally.

April hike set the tone

Fuel prices in the UAE had already been increased in April 2026 after the committee revised monthly retail rates, continuing the trend of price adjustments linked to international oil movements.

That revision pushed petrol and diesel prices higher across categories, impacting consumers and transport costs.

The UAE's pricing mechanism, which aligns domestic rates with global benchmarks, has meant that fluctuations in crude markets are quickly reflected at the pump.

ALSO READ | UAE Quits OPEC, OPEC+ Amid Iran War-Triggered Blow To Oil Market

The April hike came against the backdrop of volatile global oil markets, where prices have remained elevated due to geopolitical tensions and supply concerns.

This has driven a wider increase in fuel costs across multiple countries, including the UAE, with further fluctuations likely in the coming months.

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