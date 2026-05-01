Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch ISL Clash On TV, Online?

Jamshedpur FC host FC Goa in a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 fixture on Friday, May 1, with both teams in contention to move to the top of the table as the title race moves into the final three games of the season.

The stakes are quite straightforward. Mohun Bagan Super Giant currently lead the standings with 20 points having played nine games, but the Mariners don't take the field until May 9 when they travel to Goa to face The Gaurs.

Before that FC Goa, currently second with 19 points, can take top spot today with a win, although they will have played two games more than Mohun Bagan. Jamshedpur FC, placed fifth with 18 points from 10 matches, could also climb to first if they secure three points at home.

Jamshedpur arrive with momentum after a comprehensive 4-1 win over Chennaiyin FC, where Mohammed Sanan struck twice, while Raphaël Messi Bouli and Nikola Stojanović also found the net.

Owen Coyle's side have been particularly effective at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, combining attacking fluency with improved control in midfield.

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FC Goa, meanwhile, registered a 2-0 win over NorthEast United in their last outing. With just one defeat in 10 matches, Manolo Márquez's side have built their campaign on defensive consistency, conceding only six goals, the joint-best record in the league so far.

The contest pits Jamshedpur's attacking structure against one of the most organised defences in the competition.

The Messi Bouli–Sanan combination has been central to Jamshedpur's output, supported by Madih Talal's creativity and Stojanović's influence in transition phases.

FC Goa's approach has been built around structure and discipline, with a strong Indian core forming the backbone of the side. With Dejan Drazic likely to be unavailable, the attacking responsibility is expected to shift towards players such as Mohammad Yasir and Muhammed Nemil, who have contributed through movement and link-up play in advanced areas.

Match Details

The Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa match is scheduled to be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur, from 7:30 PM IST on Friday, May 1, 2026.

Head-to-Head

Historically, FC Goa hold a marginal advantage, winning eight of the 16 meetings between the sides, while Jamshedpur have six victories and two matches have ended in draws. The most recent meeting, however, went Jamshedpur's way, with a 3-1 win in February 2025.

Team News

Jamshedpur FC will be without Stephen Eze due to suspension. Madih Talal remains a minor fitness concern but is expected to feature.

FC Goa are likely to miss Drazic through injury. Márquez has also indicated that the team could rely predominantly on Indian players, potentially fielding a reduced number of foreign starters.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted Playing XI:

Jamshedpur FC (4-2-3-1): Albino Gomes; Nikhil Barla, Pratik Chaudhari, Lazar Cirkovic, Mark Zo; Nikola Stojanovic, Rei Tachikawa, Pronay Halder, Vincy, Nikola Stojanovic, Sanan; Raphaël Messi Bouli

FC Goa (4-2-3-1): Harsh Tiwari; Sandesh Jhinghan, Pol Moreno, Boris Singh, Udanta Singh Aakash Sangwan; Brison Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri, Raynier Fernandes, Dezan Drazic; Mohammed Nemil

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The match will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD) television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website (subscription required).

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