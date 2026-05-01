Google Photos Can Now Build A Digital Wardrobe: How To Try Clothes Virtually?

Google Photos introduced an innovative AI-driven feature that will transform your clothing snapshots into a virtual wardrobe, allowing users to craft fresh outfit ideas and even try on styles virtually.

Google stated that this brand-new feature will use AI technology to automatically generate a replica of one's closet, drawing from the garments found in Google Photos library. Within the app, users have the ability to sort items by type, such as tops, bottoms, accessories, and more, and then blend and combine them to devise various looks.

Big congrats to @Moto on the launch of the stunning new razr! ✨ We celebrated by sharing a sneak peek at the new Google Photos wardrobe feature. It's your own digital closet, automatically built from your Google Photos, so you can mix, match, and virtually try on looks with… — Google Photos (@googlephotos) April 29, 2026

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How does this feature work?

The latest wardrobe function in Google Photos leverages artificial intelligence to autonomously assemble a specialized 'wardrobe' collection from the clothing items captured in your photo library. This will present an organized perspective of one's wardrobe through past images, allowing users digitize their wardrobe and try on different combination.

Filter by type

Users can view all items at once, or explore a specific category, such as accessories, shirts, or pants and uncover items they may have completely forgotten yet are still tucked away in the closet.

Mix & match outfits effortlessly.

Combine various clothing pieces to design outfits, which they can then share with friends or save onto a digital inspiration board. One can maintain distinct inspiration boards for various events, such as summer weddings, a vacation in Italy, or professional attire.

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Release date for the features

Google has announced that the Google Photos Wardrobe functionality will begin its rollout this summer. Initially, it will be accessible on Android devices, with iOS support to follow at a later date. The deployment will occur in stages across various regions.

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