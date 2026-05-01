Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil OTT Releases This Weekend: From Aadu 3 To Raakaasaa — Here's What To Watch

With the end of April and a fresh new start to May, the South industry has brought a wide range of OTT releases. Ranging from fantasy comedies to rural thrillers, here's a guide to Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil OTT releases you can watch over the weekend.

Aadu 3: One Last Ride: Part 1

Genre: Fantasy Comedy

Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, Aadu 3 brings back the iconic Shaji Pappan and his chaotic gang of loyal but slow-witted friends for their wildest adventure yet. What begins as their usual hunt for a valuable, mysterious object quickly turns into a wild adventure when they accidentally open multiple timelines. The story unfolds across three different eras: the dystopian future (year 2370), the colonial era (1790), and the present day.

Streaming On: ZEE5 from May 1, 2026

Biker

Genre: Action Sports Drama

Biker is a high-octane Telugu sports drama directed by Abhilash Reddy. It is India's first motocross-based film, which follows the journey of a passionate young rider facing fierce competitions, personal challenges, and high-octane action on the dirt tracks. This sports-action entertainer features Sharwanand in the lead role, packed with thrilling bike stunts and emotional depth.

Streaming On: Netflix from May 1, 2026

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Aaradhana

Genre: Romantic Drama

Aaradhana is a Telugu romantic drama from the Katha Sudha anthology. The story revolves around Krishna and Radha, who were once lovers but got separated by life circumstances and the passage of time. Years later, their love finds its way back, exploring themes of second chances and companionship.

Streaming On: ETV Win from May 3, 2026

Raakaasaa

Genre: Fantasy Horror Comedy

Raakaasaa is a Telugu fantasy-horror-comedy that follows an NRI who returns to his village after a long time in the USA, hoping to reunite with his childhood love. Due to a mistake, in an abandoned fort, he unwittingly gets drawn into a spooky 2,000-year-old mystery, accidentally awakening an ancient demon tied to human sacrifices. What follows is a hilarious yet thrilling mix of fantasy, comedy, and horror as they navigate this demonic story.

Streaming On: Netflix from May 1, 2026

Sodhara

Genre: Family Drama

Directed by Manmohan Menampalley, Sodhara features Sampoornesh Babu and Sanjosh. The story revolves around two brothers with contrasting personalities: the elder Chiru, known for his responsibility and discipline, and the younger Pavan, whose impulsive nature often gets him into trouble. Their deep bond faces severe strain as differences in their nature lead to repeated emotional clashes and growing tensions between them.

Streaming On: Aha Videos from May 1, 2026

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Manithan Deivamagalam

Genre: Rural Social Drama / Thriller

Featuring Selvaraghavan, Kushee Ravi, and Kausalya, the story follows a humble and simple man pushed to his limits when a loan shark creates havoc through land grabs and exploitation. Driven by sacrifice and courage, the ordinary man rises as a fearless guardian to fight for justice and protect his people.

Streaming On: Sun NXT from May 1, 2026

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