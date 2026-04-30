Burnley have turned to a familiar operator in the dugout to finish a lost season, with Michael Jackson put in charge for the final four games of the 2025-26 Premier League season after Scott Parker's exit by mutual consent.

With relegation already confirmed, Burnley and Parker decided to part ways by mutual consent. Parker joined Burnley in 2024, taking over after the team were relegated under Vincent Kompany and leading them to promotion at the first attempt with an outstanding Championship campaign in which they accumulated 100 points.

Burnley, however, struggled on their Premier League return, managing just four wins which has left them in 19th position. With relegation confirmed, those results ultimately led to Parker's exit, prompting the club to turn to a familiar face in Michael Jackson, who previously served as interim in 2022 after Sean Dyche's departure.

Jackson, a former defender, grabbed three wins in four games and a Manager of the Month award during his 2022 spell. Hence, his appointment isn't completely out of the blue, however, the timing has amplified the story.

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Pop Culture Meets Relegation Battle

The Michael Jackson biopic ‘Michael' released globally on April 24, opening to $217 million, a record for the genre.

Just days after that blockbuster success, Burnley have confirmed, "Michael Jackson" as interim boss, providing plenty of fodder to the ever-rotating meme mills.

From Thriller references to “moonwalking defences,” Burnley, despite relegation, are now suddenly trending.

Michael Jackson is Burnley's new coach. We're in for a Thriller 📽️ pic.twitter.com/fXCdYZVJww — Olivia 💕 (@Blessing_Olivi) April 30, 2026

Michael Jackson and Burnely players coming out for 2nd half after trailing in the first half 🤣 https://t.co/2KzehZe9Ti pic.twitter.com/GoWT75vci4 — Brizzy (@Utdbrizzy) April 30, 2026

The announcement also triggered a wave of old videos of Michael Jackson impersonators playing football resurfacing on social media.

Burnley players on the counter attack 😂 https://t.co/25hGBztIjx pic.twitter.com/VuPjBNURBH — Man Blue (@MancityAfrica1) April 30, 2026

Some of the King of Pop's most iconic moves also began appearing on the football field and in the dugout.

Time adversário vai cobrar uma falta no gol do burnley



Michael Jackson e seus assistentes mandando o time formar a barreira assim https://t.co/1uv6gX6Fpm pic.twitter.com/7S6sdGJ5dI — Crise no Palmeiras (@crisepalmeiras_) April 30, 2026

Burnley after they score a goal https://t.co/NentL7LhqY pic.twitter.com/gIIkCcvpFb — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) April 30, 2026

Meanwhile, Kevin-Prince Boateng's iconic Michael Jackson-inspired celebration after AC Milan's title win wasn't far behind.

Michael Jackson when he wins the Championship with Burnley pic.twitter.com/4v6MxBb712 https://t.co/NentL7LhqY — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) April 30, 2026

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