US Trade Rep To Visit India On June 22 As Both Sides Aim To Lock Trade Deal

United States Trade Representative delegation is set to visit India on June 22, 2026 to further trade deal discussions, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said in briefing on Monday.

Further, he said that the delegation will engage with the Commerce Ministry on June 23 and 24 to resolve remaining issues and give final shape to the India-US trade deal.

"India is hopeful the discussions will help conclude the ongoing trade agreement negotiations," the commerce secretary stated.

Recently, a US delegation had concluded four days of trade negotiations in New Delhi with Commerce Ministry describing the talks as marked by "a spirit of cooperation and pragmatism,"

Separately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is set to meet US President Donald Trump in France on the sidelines of G7 summit, the White House announced on Saturday.

The summit, to be held June 15 to 17 in the French town of Evian-les-Bains, will bring together leaders from the world's major economies. It will be the first in person meeting between the two leaders since the India-Pakistan conflict last year.

A Trump administration official separately told local media that the two leaders will have an opportunity to discuss trade, and that the US is planning a trip to India to make progress on a bilateral trade deal.

The two countries had struck a significant breakthrough in February, finalising a trade deal worth more than $500 billion under which the US agreed to reduce its reciprocal tariff on India from 25% to 18%, while India committed to bringing its tariffs and non-tariff barriers on American goods to zero.

US Supreme Court Struck Down Tariffs

The trade backdrop, however, shifted dramatically when the US Supreme Court struck down Trump's sweeping tariffs in a 6-3 ruling, dealing a significant blow to his trade agenda.

The court held that Trump had exceeded his authority by imposing the levies under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a law meant for use in national emergencies.

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