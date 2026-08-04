Morepen Lab Share Price Surges 20% After Q1 Net Profit Jumps Five-Fold

Morepen Laboratories Ltd. posted a five-fold increase in its net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2027, making traders bullish on the company.

Post declaration of Q1 results, the stock soared 20% and hit upper-circuit.

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 56.4 crore, sharply higher compared to Rs 10.8 in the year-ago period. Revenue surged 34% to Rs 570 crore from Rs 425 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation stood at Rs 82.5 crore, up from Rs 24.2 crore in the year-ago period, EBITDA margin expanded 880 basis points to 14.5% from 5.7%.

"The circuit move in Morepen on results day is the market pricing a business-model transition whose evidence is verifiable: the Rs 825 crore global CDMO mandate has moved from validation to commercial execution, with the first dispatch of roughly Rs 50 crore completed inside the June quarter and booked in this print, capacity scaling toward 600 KL by the end of Q2 and onward to 1,000 KL in phases, and guidance of approximately Rs 225 crore of supplies next quarter, a four-and-a-half times sequential ramp," said Harshal Dasani Business Head at INVAsset PMS.

Morepen Laboratories Q1 FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)

Net profit stood at Rs 56.4 crore versus Rs 10.8 crore

Revenue up 34% to Rs 570 crore from Rs 425 crore

Ebitda stood at Rs 82.5 crore versus Rs 24.2 crore

Margin up 880 basis points to 14.5% from 5.7%

Share Price History

The stock has zoomed 68.4% year-to-date, and 19.6% in the last 12 months.

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