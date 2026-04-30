2026 Miami Grand Prix: VCARB Unveil ‘Sudachi Lime’ Miami Livery In High-Impact Brand Play - Watch

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls have used Formula 1's most commercially charged weekend to roll out a striking new identity, unveiling a one-off “summer-sun yellow” livery for the 2026 Miami Grand Prix in a launch designed as much for brand impact as on-track visibility.

The team's Miami livery, inspired by Red Bull's Summer Edition Sudachi Lime, marks a sharp departure from their standard white-and-blue palette. The VCARB 03 features a citrus-toned yellow base layered with subtle texturing modelled on the skin of the sudachi fruit, blending aesthetic novelty with the constraints of a race-ready chassis.

The reveal itself underlined Miami's positioning as Formula 1's lifestyle hub. Red Bull athlete Guenther Oka performed a wakeboard backflip over the car to unveil the livery mid-air at a waterfront event, while drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad watched on in awe.

Here's a look at the unveiling on the Miami river.

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Miami has effectively become VCARB's annual branding showcase. The team first introduced a special livery here in 2024, and the race now serves as a recurring platform for experimental designs.

This year's iteration is already their second special livery in four rounds, following a cherry blossom-themed car in Japan.

The approach reflects broader changes across Formula 1 as special liveries are more commonly deployed for marketing gains at commercial races such as Miami, Silverstone and Las Vegas.

For VCARB, the strategy functions as a coordinated product launch within the Red Bull ecosystem. The Miami design doubles as promotion for a new energy drink variant, effectively turning the car into a high-speed advertising billboard at one of the season's highest viewership events.

VCARB are not alone in leaning into the Miami spectacle, with Cadillac also unveiling a special stars-and-stripes livery for its home race weekend.

The commercial upside is clear. Miami's positioning as a “destination race”, combining celebrity presence, corporate hospitality and high broadcast reach, allows teams to monetise visibility through sponsor integration and limited-edition merchandise.

On track, VCARB arrive in Miami with a measured but consistent start to the 2026 season. The team has scored points in all three races so far, accumulating 14 points, though a double-points finish remains elusive.

Rookie Arvid Lindblad delivered an immediate return with a P8 finish on debut in Australia, marking him the third youngest points-scoring driver in Formula 1 history. Lawson, after missing out in Melbourne, has responded with P7 in China and P9 in Japan, providing stability in the midfield fight.

Heading into the Miami Grand Prix, VCARB currently sit in P7 in the 2026 Constructors' Championship, just two behind Red Bull Racing who have struggled this season.

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