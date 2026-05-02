Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 OUT! Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Class 12 Marksheet

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) has declared Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 on May 2, 2026. State education minister made the announcementat the press conference which was held at 11:00 am. This year, 93.15% of girls passed, while the pass percentage for boys was 86.80%.

Students who appeared for the HSC class 12 board exams in Maharashtra can now check their results online through the official website mahresult.nic.in by using roll number and mother's first name.

The board has assured that the results will be available on both its official site and DigiLocker to facilitate easier access and prevent server overload during high-traffic times. Once the results are out, students can retrieve their digital marksheets via DigiLocker. To download the marksheet, candidates must log in using their mobile number linked to their Aadhaar.

Maharashtra HSC Results 2026: Direct Link to access marksheet

Direct link will be active at 12 noon here: https://hscresult.mahahsscboard.in/

Maharashtra Class 12 Result LIVE: Official Websites To Download Result

mahahsscboard.in

hscresult.mahahsscboard.in

mahahsscboard.org

hscresult.mkcl.org

results.digilocker.gov.in

Maharashtra HSC Results 2026: Follow these steps to check your results

Step 1. Visit the official MSBSHSE results portal, mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2. Click on the “View HSC Result” link on the homepage.

Step 3. Enter your roll number or seat number along with the necessary credentials.

Step 4. Submit the information to check your result.

Step 5. Download and print the provisional marksheet for reference.

Maharashtra HSC Results 2026: Follow this guide to check & download via DigiLocker

Step 1: Access DigiLocker using the mobile number associated with your Aadhaar.

Step 2: Navigate to the “Issued Documents” or “Education” category.

Step 3: Choose the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education from the options provided.

Step 4: Input your exam seat number along with your mother's name exactly as it appears on the hall ticket.

Step 5: Click on “Retrieve Document” to see your markssheet.

Step 6: Download or store the digital marksheet for future reference.

Minimum Passing Criteria

Students must secure at least 35 per cent marks in both theory and practical components to pass. Those falling short will be allowed to appear for compartment exams.

A total of 15,32,487 students had registered for the exam, including 7,99,773 from the science stream, 3,80,692 from arts, 3,20,152 from commerce, 27,378 from vocational courses, and 4,492 from Industrial Training Institutes (ITI).

Maharashtra HSC Results 2025 Highlights: Previous years passing percentage

During a press briefing, MSBSHSE representatives announced on May 13, 2025, that the total pass rate achieved is 94.10 per cent. In addition, girls excelled over boys, boasting a pass rate of 96.14 per cent compared to 92.31 per cent, officials noted.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.