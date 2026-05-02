GSEB Likely To Announce Class 12 Results By May 4; Know SSC Results Details Inside

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is likely to announce the GSEB HSC Result 2026 on May 4, followed by the SSC results on May 6 on its official website gseb.org. The timeline signals a tight result window as students await scorecards after exams ended in March.

The board is expected to release Class 12 results for both Science and General streams together, continuing its practice of a combined announcement. The move keeps the schedule aligned for admissions and next steps for students across streams.

The SSC and HSC examinations were conducted from February 26 to March 18, 2026. With evaluation now complete, the board has moved to result compilation and validation ahead of the final declaration.

GSEB is following a similar schedule to last year, when Class 12 results were declared on May 5 and SSC results on May 8. This year, the board is expected to release HSC results on May 4 and SSC results two days later.

The announcement is expected soon after NEET 2026, scheduled for May 3, allowing students to plan admissions without delay.

The coordinated release of results helps students across Science and General streams move forward with admission processes at the same time. It also reduces overlap with other major examinations, keeping timelines clear.

Students must secure at least 33% in each subject and maintain an overall average of 33% to pass. The criteria remain unchanged for both SSC and HSC exams.

ALSO READ: GSEB HSC Results OUT @gseb.org: 83.51% Students Pass In Science Stream; Check Steps To Download Scorecard

How To Check And Download Results

Students can check and download their results by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit gseb.org

Step 2: Click on SSC Result 2026 or HSC Result 2026

Step 3: Enter the seat number

Step 4: Submit details

Step 5: View the result on screen

Step 6: Download and save the mark sheet

Last year, SSC recorded a pass rate of 83.08%, while HSC Science saw 83.51% and HSC General reported 93.7%, indicating stable outcomes across streams.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Board Releases Class 10, 12 GSEB Admit Cards 2026 — Check How To Download

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