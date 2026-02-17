Gujarat Board Releases Class 10, 12 GSEB Admit Cards 2026 — Check How To Download

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has officially released the hall tickets for the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) exams for 2026. Schools across Gujarat have already started distributing the admit cards to eligible students, as the board examinations are set to begin on Feb. 26.

The hall tickets for the SSC, HSC Science, and HSC General streams can be accessed through school login. Students will not be able to download the admit cards via the official website.

GSEB admit cards: Gujarat Board 10th and 12th Admit Card 2026: How to download your hall ticket

School administrators are required to obtain the GSEB SSC and HSC hall tickets using login credentials. To obtain the hall tickets, follow these steps -

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Gujarat Board.

Step 2: Click on the link for the GSEB SSC Hall Ticket or GSEB HSC Hall Ticket 2026.

Step 3: Input your registered email or mobile number, school index number, and captcha to gain access.

Step 4: The HSEB SSC/HSSC hall ticket for 2026 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download it for future reference.

Important details mentioned on GSEB admit cards

The hall ticket serves as the essential document for candidates, containing essential details such as the student's name, examination name, roll number, subject stream, precise exam schedule including date and timing, full examination center details with name and address, mandatory reporting or arrival time, the candidate's photograph, and signature. It also includes vital guidelines and instructions to ensure a smooth exam-day experience

Students must meticulously check every detail upon receipt and promptly notify school authorities of any errors to avoid last-minute issues.

