Explained: Why Is The Government Testing Emergency Alerts On Mobile Phones Across India?

If your phone suddenly buzzed with a loud, high‑priority alert marked “Extremely Severe” today, you were not alone. Mobile users across India reported receiving an emergency-style notification that appeared designed for disasters, triggering confusion and concern. Authorities have since clarified that the alert was only a test, part of a nationwide exercise to strengthen India's disaster communication systems.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), working with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), has begun pan‑India testing of an indigenous Cell Broadcast–based public emergency alert system, aimed at ensuring that critical warnings can reach citizens quickly and reliably during real emergencies.

What Happened?

The alert appeared as a full-screen notification with a distinct alarm tone, similar to those used during natural disasters. Many users received it under the “Extremely Severe Alerts” category, and some reported getting the message multiple times across different mobile networks and devices.

The message clearly stated that it was a TEST Cell Broadcast message, sent as part of system trials, and that no action was required. Despite this disclaimer, the unexpected nature of the alert led to widespread speculation on social media before officials confirmed that it was a planned exercise.

Why is the Government Testing Emergency Alerts Now?

India already has an SMS-based disaster alert mechanism known as the Integrated Alert System (SACHET), developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C‑DOT). This system is operational across all 36 States and Union Territories and has been used extensively to send alerts during cyclones, floods, heatwaves and severe weather events.

According to official data, more than 134 billion SMS alerts have been sent so far in over 19 Indian languages, making SACHET one of the largest disaster messaging systems in the world.

However, SMS has inherent limitations. Messages can be delayed during network congestion, may arrive too late during fast-moving disasters, or fail when networks are overwhelmed. To address these gaps, the government is adding Cell Broadcast (CB) technology as a parallel, faster alert channel.

How is Cell Broadcast Different from SMS?

Unlike SMS, which is sent individually to phone numbers, Cell Broadcast sends messages simultaneously to all mobile devices within a defined geographic area. This allows near real-time delivery and does not depend on user databases or network load.

This capability is crucial for time-critical emergencies such as earthquakes, tsunamis, lightning strikes, gas leaks or chemical hazards, where even a short delay can be dangerous. Cell Broadcast alerts also appear prominently on phone screens and are harder to miss.

C‑DOT has been entrusted with the indigenous development and implementation of this system, in line with India's push for domestic technology solutions in critical infrastructure.

Why are People Receiving Multiple Alerts?

The current phase involves nationwide testing and trials to verify system performance, reliability and reach across different telecom networks, devices and regions. During this testing period:

Users may receive multiple test messages

Alerts may appear in English, Hindi and regional languages

Messages will only be received on devices where Cell Broadcast test alerts are enabled

Authorities have stressed that these messages are purely for validation purposes and do not indicate any real emergency.

What Happens Next?

Testing will continue before the system is formally launched and dedicated to the nation. Once operational, the Cell Broadcast system will be used to disseminate emergency alerts across all mobile phones, regardless of individual settings, ensuring maximum reach and inclusivity during actual crises.

The DoT and NDMA have urged the public to cooperate during the testing phase and reiterated that no action is required when test alerts are received. Officials say these drills are essential to ensure that when a real disaster strikes, warnings reach people instantly, clearly and without failure.

ALSO READ: Received Emergency Notification Alerts On Phone? Here's Why You Shouldn't Worry

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.