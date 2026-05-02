Maharashtra HSC Result Official Website Crashing? Here Are Steps To Check MSBSHSE Class 12 Scores

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education declared Class 12 results today at 12 pm. A surge of students logging in simultaneously caused heavy traffic, leading to the official website slowing down and crashing.

To ensure access, the board has provided alternative options. Students can check their results via SMS or download their marksheets through DigiLocker.

Here's how students can use alternative platforms to access their HSC results for the Maharashtra Board 2026.

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Alternative Methods to View Maharashtra HSC Result 2026

Follow these steps to access through DigiLocker

1. Navigate to the DigiLocker website or app.

2. Sign in using your mobile number or Aadhaar.

3. Head to the Education or Issued Documents section.

4. Choose the Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026.

5. Input login information and download the marksheet.

Check the HSC Maharashtra Board Result 2026 via SMS. Students may also retrieve their results through SMS, which does not require an internet connection.

Follow these steps to check the MSBSHSC 12th class result via SMS

Step 1: Type: MHHSC Seat Number

Step 2: Send it to 57766.

Step 3: The Maharashtra Board result will be delivered to the mobile phone.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 OUT! Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Class 12 Marksheet

The Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 showed a strong overall performance, with Science recording the highest pass percentage at 97.13%, followed by Commerce at 87.94%, Vocational at 85.29%, ITI at 75.40%, and Arts at 77.35%.

Girls outperformed boys across all streams, with science girls leading at 98.16%, while arts remained the weakest-performing stream compared with the others.

An impressive total of 1,532,487 individuals registered for the exam, comprising 799,773 from the scientific background, 380,692 from the arts, 320,152 from the commerce stream, 27,378 participating in vocational training programmes, and 4,492 from Industrial Training Institutes (ITI).

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