Odisha Class 10 Result 2026 Today At 4 PM: When And Where To Check

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will announce the Odisha Class 10 Result 2026 at 4 PM today, May 2. Students will be able to access the result links from 6 PM onwards on the official websites.

The delay between announcement and access may affect how quickly students can check their scores, making timing a key detail for those waiting.

The Annual High School Certificate (AHSC) Madhyama Examination 2026 results will be released along with the State Open School Certificate Examination (1st) results at the same time. Students can check their scores on bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.

How To Check

Students can follow a set process to access and download their Odisha Class 10 scorecards once the links go live.

They need to visit the official websites, select the result link, enter their roll number and date of birth, and submit the details. The result will appear on the screen, which can then be downloaded and printed for reference.

ALSO READ: Odisha Board To Declare Class 10 Exam 2026 Results Soon: Follow This Guide To Check & Download

Passing Rules

Students must secure at least 33% of the total marks to pass the Odisha Class 10 examinations. Those who do not meet this requirement will be eligible to appear for supplementary exams.

The evaluation structure assigns 80% weight to theory and 20% to practical assessments.

What Next

Students who fail to meet the minimum marks can take supplementary examinations, with the schedule to be announced after the results.

In 2025, the overall pass percentage stood at 94.69%, with more than 5.22 lakh students appearing for the exam. The pass rate was 96.07% in 2024.

ALSO READ: Odisha OTET 2026 Result Released — Steps To Check And How To Download

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