Odisha Board To Declare Class 10 Exam 2026 Results Soon: Follow This Guide To Check & Download

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education is set to declare the results of the matriculation examinations by the second week of May, as per reports from the media. Officials have revealed that the evaluation process has commenced, paving the way for result compilation following the conclusion of exams that saw a significant turnout throughout the state.

This year, over 561,000 students participated in the Odisha Class 10 board exams, underscoring the high academic stakes linked to the matriculation certificate. The tests were held across 3,082 examination venues.

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Last year's results date & time

The results for last year's class 10 results were announced on May 2, providing a reference point for the timeline this year. In the previous academic year, 5,04,002 students participated in the examination, and 4,85,240 students successfully cleared the examination, achieving an impressive pass rate of 94.69%.

Odisha Class 10 results: Follow these steps to check & download the results

Step 1: Access the official BSE Odisha results page.

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 / Matric Result 2026 link on the main page.

Step 3: Log in to your account with your roll number and registration ID.

Step 4: Fill in the required details and check your results.

Step 5: Save the scorecard as a download and print it for future reference.

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Candidates are encouraged to keep checking the official website for comprehensive information regarding the BSE Odisha Class 10 recruitment process.

BSE President Srikant Tarai noted that the examinations proceeded without any significant incidents of malpractice, such as the leaking of question papers. He mentioned that only a few minor irregularities were noted at select centres, which were swiftly addressed by the examination authorities on-site.

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