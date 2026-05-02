Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

CDSL Q4 Results: Profit Falls 20%, Margin Contracts; Dividend Declared

CDSL board declared a final dividend of Rs 12.75 per share for the financial year.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
CDSL Q4 Results: Profit Falls 20%, Margin Contracts; Dividend Declared
(Photo source: NDTV Profit/AI Generated)

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd reported a 20% year-on-year decline in net profit for the March quarter, even as revenue and operating profit increased. The company announced a final dividend of Rs 12.75 per share.

Net profit to Rs 80.2 crore in Q4 from Rs 100 crore a year earlier. Revenue up 17.1% to Rs 263 crore from Rs 224 crore. Ebitda rose 6.7% to Rs 117 crore from Rs 109 crore.

Margin Contracts

Ebitda margin fell to 44.4% from 48.7% in the same period last year, indicating pressure on operating profitability despite revenue growth.

Dividend Announced

The board declared a final dividend of Rs 12.75 per share for the financial year.
 

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

LIK: Love Insurance Kompany OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Pradeep Ranganathan's Film

LIK: Love Insurance Kompany OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Pradeep Ranganathan's Film

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source