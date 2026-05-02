IPL 2026: KL Rahul Claims Orange Cap With Match-Winning 75 In DC's Record Chase - Watch

KL Rahul moved to the top of the IPL 2026 Orange Cap standings with a commanding 75 off 40 balls, leading Delhi Capitals to a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Friday, May 1.

Chasing a daunting 226 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, DC completed their highest-ever chase in IPL history with five balls to spare, with Rahul playing a key role alongside his opening partner, Pathum Nissanka.

RR, inspired by a captain's knock from Riyan Parag and a late blitz by Donovan Ferreira set up a tantalising chase after opting to bat first at home. However, Delhi's response was defined by control through phases.

Nissanka took immediate charge in the Powerplay, racing to a 23-ball fifty, while Rahul settled in at 19 off 13 deliveries. The shift in tempo came in the ninth over when Rahul targeted Ravi Bishnoi, hitting the spinner for two sixes and a four to take 20 runs off the over.

KL Rahul's first six of the innings however had come against Jofra Archer in the 3rd over, here's a look at that stunning flat pull shot.

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Together with the Sri Lankan, Rahul stitched a 110-run opening stand to give DC a steady platform.

Rahul brought up his half-century off 27 balls and kept up the tempo after the fall of Nissanka, stitching another quick-scoring 61-run partnership off 30 balls with Nitish Rana.

Here's a look at a another monster six by KL Rahul, punishing a full delivery from Nandre Burger.

Chasing with authority ⚡



KL Rahul makes it look effortless as #DC are cruising towards victory to register their highest chase in #TATAIPL.#TATAIPL 2026 ➡️ #RRvDC | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/cMKydi0l80 pic.twitter.com/7gsW2F90ae — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 1, 2026

He eventually fell for 75 to Jofra Archer, having struck six fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 187.50, with his knock earning him the Player of the Match award.

The innings underlined Rahul's recalibrated T20 approach this season. No longer operating as a conservative accumulator, he has consistently maximised the Powerplay and maintained tempo through the middle overs, an adjustment reflected in his numbers.

He now has 433 runs from nine matches at an average of 54.13 and a strike rate of 185.83, moving ahead of Abhishek Sharma in the Orange Cap race.

Rahul also addressed his shift in approach in the post-match interview, when asked about what aspect of his game he's most satisfied with this season, “The strike rate. I think it was a big talking point for a few years. So that's something that I've really worked on. So I'm happy that I've worked on that and I'm doing what's required for the team, number one, and doing what modern T20 cricket requires.”

His standout effort this season remains the unbeaten 152 off 67 balls against Punjab Kings on April 25 in Delhi, the highest individual score by an Indian in men's T20s and the third-highest in IPL history.

Here are the leading candidates for the ‘Orange Cap' race in IPL 2026.

Pos Player Team Runs Mat HS SR 1 KL Rahul DC 433 9 152* 185.83 2 Abhishek Sharma SRH 425 9 135* 209.35 3 Heinrich Klaasen SRH 414 9 65* 157.41 4 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR 404 10 103 237.64 5 Virat Kohli RCB 379 9 81 165.5

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