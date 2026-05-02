When Is Mother's Day 2026? Date, History, Significance And Celebrations Across World

Mothers play a unique and irreplaceable role, offering unconditional love, care, and guidance throughout a child's life. While their efforts deserve recognition every day, Mother's Day provides a special occasion to celebrate and honour their contributions. The day is not just about celebrating motherhood but also recognising the strength and resilience of women who balance multiple responsibilities. From managing households to excelling in professional spaces, working mothers continue to inspire with their dedication and determination.

A mother's influence shapes values, character, and emotional well-being, making her one of the most significant figures in a person's life. Mother's Day extends beyond biological mothers to include grandmothers, caregivers, and all maternal figures who play nurturing roles in society.

Mother's Day 2026 Date

This year, Mother's Day will be observed on Sunday, May 10.

Let's take a look at the day's history, significance and celebrations across the world.

ALSO READ: May 2026 Calendar: Labour Day, Mother's Day, Buddha Purnima And More, Full List Of National And International Days, Events

Mother's Day 2026: History

The origins of Mother's Day date back to ancient civilisations such as Greece and Rome, where festivals were held in honour of mother goddesses like Rhea and Cybele. In modern history, the celebration gained prominence in the early 20th century. Social activist Anna Jarvis is credited with founding Mother's Day in the United States. In 1908, she organised the first official Mother's Day to honour her own mother's life of service, who had been actively involved in community service during the American Civil War. The tradition was later formalised as the second Sunday of May, the day Anna's mother passed away.

Mother's Day 2026: Significance

Mother's Day serves as a reminder to express love, gratitude, and appreciation for the sacrifices mothers make. It highlights their role in nurturing families and contributing to society, often putting others' needs before their own. The day encourages people to pause and acknowledge the countless sacrifices and unconditional emotional and physical efforts that mothers, grandmothers, aunts, caregivers, invest in raising and supporting their loved ones.

How Mother's Day Is Celebrated Around The World

Mother's Day is observed differently across countries, though the essence remains the same - showing love and appreciation.

Japan: Known as Haha-no-hi, Mother's Day is marked by gifting red carnations, a symbol of love and admiration.

Australia: Families often present chrysanthemums (“mums”) and gather for celebrations with heartfelt gifts.

Italy: Italian families often give mothers a day off from routine chores, enjoying rest and family pampering.

Mexico: The occasion on May 10 is celebrated with music, including the traditional song “Las Mañanitas,” and festive meals.

Ethiopia: Celebrated after the rainy season, Ethiopia's celebrations are part of a multi-day festival featuring singing, dancing, and traditional feasts.

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