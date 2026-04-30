May 2026 Calendar: Labour Day, Mother's Day, Buddha Purnima And More, Full List Of National And International Days, Events

May 2026 Calendar: The month of May is filled with significant days, including Labour Day, Rabindra Jayanti, World Press Freedom Day and more. The month will begin with Labour Day and Maharashtra Day on May 1. While Labour Day is meant to honour the respect and dignity of workers, Maharashtra Day marks the foundation of the state.

Other important days in May include Rabindra Jayanti, Mother's Day, Eid al-Adha, Apara Ekadashi, World No Tobacco Day, World Press Freedom Day, National Brothers Day and more. Celebrated on May 7 each year, Rabindra Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the world-renowned poet, writer and Nobel Prize winner, Rabindranath Tagore. On this day, people remember the Nobel laureate's achievements, contributions toward Indian literature, music and culture and the legacy he left behind.

Mother's Day will be observed on May 10. The day celebrates motherhood and honours mothers for their efforts, love, and care for their children. They juggle careers, families, and everything in between with grace, strength, and love.

The results for the Assembly Elections held in TamiL Nadu, Kerala, Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry will be declared on May 4. The final of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) will also be played at the end of May.

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Full List Of Important Days In May 2026

May 1: International Labour Day, Maharashtra Day, May Day, Buddha Purnima, Birth Anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu

May 2: International Harry Potter Day

May 3: World Press Freedom Day, World Laughter Day

May 4: Star Wars Day, Assembly Election Results In West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala Assam, Puducherry

May 5: World Asthma Day

May 7: World Athletics Day

May 8: World Red Cross Day, Rabindra Jayanti

May 9: Maharana Pratap Jayanti

May 10: Mother's Day

May 11: National Technology Day

May 12: International Nurses Day

May 13: Apara Ekadashi

May 15: International Day of Families

May 16: Sikkim Statehood Day

May 17: World Hypertension Day

May 18: International Museum Day

May 21: International Tea Day

May 22: International Day for Biological Diversity

May 24: National Brothers Day

May 25: Towel Day, Ganga Dussehra, Nirjala Ekadashi

May 26-27: Eid al-Adha, Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam

May 28: Menstrual Hygiene Day

May 31: World No Tobacco Day, IPL 2026 Final

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