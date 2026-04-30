May 2026 Calendar: Labour Day, Mother's Day, Buddha Purnima And More, Full List Of National And International Days, Events

May 2026 Calendar: The month of May is filled with significant days, including Labour Day, Rabindra Jayanti, World Press Freedom Day and more. The month will begin with Labour Day and Maharashtra Day on May 1. While Labour Day is meant to honour the respect and dignity of workers, Maharashtra Day marks the foundation of the state.
Other important days in May include Rabindra Jayanti, Mother's Day, Eid al-Adha, Apara Ekadashi, World No Tobacco Day, World Press Freedom Day, National Brothers Day and more. Celebrated on May 7 each year, Rabindra Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the world-renowned poet, writer and Nobel Prize winner, Rabindranath Tagore. On this day, people remember the Nobel laureate's achievements, contributions toward Indian literature, music and culture and the legacy he left behind.
Mother's Day will be observed on May 10. The day celebrates motherhood and honours mothers for their efforts, love, and care for their children. They juggle careers, families, and everything in between with grace, strength, and love.
The results for the Assembly Elections held in TamiL Nadu, Kerala, Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry will be declared on May 4. The final of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) will also be played at the end of May.
ALSO READ: Bank Holiday On May 1: Banks To Remain Closed For Maharashtra Day, Buddha Pournima, Labour Day In Many States
Full List Of Important Days In May 2026
- May 1: International Labour Day, Maharashtra Day, May Day, Buddha Purnima, Birth Anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu
- May 2: International Harry Potter Day
- May 3: World Press Freedom Day, World Laughter Day
- May 4: Star Wars Day, Assembly Election Results In West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala Assam, Puducherry
- May 5: World Asthma Day
- May 7: World Athletics Day
- May 8: World Red Cross Day, Rabindra Jayanti
- May 9: Maharana Pratap Jayanti
- May 10: Mother's Day
- May 11: National Technology Day
- May 12: International Nurses Day
- May 13: Apara Ekadashi
- May 15: International Day of Families
- May 16: Sikkim Statehood Day
- May 17: World Hypertension Day
- May 18: International Museum Day
- May 21: International Tea Day
- May 22: International Day for Biological Diversity
- May 24: National Brothers Day
- May 25: Towel Day, Ganga Dussehra, Nirjala Ekadashi
- May 26-27: Eid al-Adha, Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam
- May 28: Menstrual Hygiene Day
- May 31: World No Tobacco Day, IPL 2026 Final
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