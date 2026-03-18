Five Stocks To Buy: Infosys, Tata Steel, L&T, Bharat Forge And Tata Power

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on the IT, metals, capital goods, auto components, and power sectors.

Top picks include IT heavyweight Infosys, metal giant Tata Steel, infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T), auto parts supplier Bharat Forge, and utility player Tata Power.

Here are the top five stock picks and trading ideas:

Infosys

Akshay P Bhagwat, Senior VP at JM Financial, sees upside in the IT sector, identifying a buying opportunity in Infosys. He recommended entering the stock for targets of Rs 1,272 and Rs 1,302, protecting the position with a strict stop loss at Rs 1,197.

Tata Steel

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive VP & Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, placed a buy rating on metal major Tata Steel. He recommended a long position for a target price of Rs 200, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 193.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Amit Goel, Partner & Co-Founder at BlueOak Wealth, identified value in the capital goods and infrastructure space. He recommended buying L&T at the current market price of Rs 3,545 for an upside target of Rs 3,751, with a stop loss maintained at Rs 3,396.

Bharat Forge

Swati Hotkar, AVP of Technical Research at Nirmal Bang, suggested a long position on auto components manufacturer Bharat Forge. She recommended a buy with a target of Rs 1,820, protecting the trade with a stop loss placed at Rs 1,720.

Tata Power

Amit Goel of BlueOak Wealth also sees a strong setup in the utility sector, placing a buy call on Tata Power. He advised entering the stock at Rs 400 for a target of Rs 418, setting a stop loss at Rs 389.

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