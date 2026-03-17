Eid Al Fitr 2026: Saudi Arabia Calls For Shawwal Moon Sighting On March 18

Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court has urged Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon, marking the start of Shawwal on the evening of Wednesday, according to Gulf News.

In an official statement issued on Monday, the court said the date corresponds to the 29th of Ramadan 1447 AH, as per the Umm Al Qura calendar. The sighting of the crescent will determine the beginning of Eid Al Fitr, if the moon is spotted on Wednesday evening, the festival will be observed the following day; otherwise, Ramadan will complete 30 days.

"The Supreme Court hopes that those capable of sighting the crescent will pay attention to this matter and join the committees formed in their regions for this purpose," the statement said.

Authorities have called on anyone who sights the moon either with the naked eye or using binoculars to report to the nearest court to register their testimony.

Residents may also contact local administrative centres for assistance in reaching judicial authorities. Official moon-sighting committees are expected to assemble at sunset across various high-altitude locations in the Kingdom, with the final decision on Eid to be announced after verification of testimonies.

Separately, the UAE Council for Fatwa has clarified that both Eid and Friday (Jumu'ah) prayers must be observed if they fall on the same day.

In a ruling issued in response to public queries, the council stated that the majority scholarly opinion and its adopted position is that Eid prayer does not replace the obligation of Friday congregational prayer.

The council cited Quranic verses and prophetic traditions, underscoring that Friday prayer remains a key compulsory act in Islam and cannot be waived by performing a prayer of lesser obligation.

It added that historical accounts show Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) performed both prayers when they coincided, without omitting Friday prayer after Eid.

The council confirmed that Friday prayers will continue to be held in mosques across the UAE in line with the majority view and encouraged Muslims to use the final days of Ramadan for worship, charity and strengthening community bonds.

Also Read: Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Date: When Is Eid Moon Sighting In Saudi Arabia, India And UAE? Check Details

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