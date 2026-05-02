Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: How To Check? Date, Time, Where To Watch — Full Guide

Tamil Nadu voted for all 234 constituencies in a single phase that took place on April 23. The state witnessed a strong voter participation with a turnout of over 85%.

The election has largely been seen as a direct political battle between two major alliances. On one side is the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance which is seeking to retain power under Chief Minister MK Stalin. On the other side is the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, who is attempting to return to power after five years.

But this time, the contest also includes new players like actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Senthamizhan Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).

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Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: What Does Exit Polls Say?

Exit poll numbers for Tamil Nadu show a highly divided picture. According to Axis My India, the DMK-led alliance is projected to get around 92-110 seats while the AIADMK alliance is placed much lower at 22-23 seats. The interesting part of this survey is the strong projection for TVK which is estimated to win between 98-120 seats.

In contrast, JVC projected that the AIADMK alliance will emerge winner with 128-147 seats. It estimates DMK+ at 75-95 seats while TVK is placed in a smaller range of 8-15 seats.

Kamakhya Analytics has presented a closer contest: DMK+ is estimated to win around 78-95 seats while AIADMK+ could secure 68- 84 seats. Here as well, TVK is expected to give a standout performance by winning 67-81 seats.

Matrize is leaning towards DMK+ by placing it ahead with 122-132 seats. It projects AIADMK+ at 87-100 seats and TVK at 10-12 seats.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Date

The official results of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be declared on May 4, 2026.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Time

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on May 4.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: How To Watch

You can track the Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 in real time through multiple official NDTV Profit platforms.

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