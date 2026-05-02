Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India's T20 World Cup Squad In England

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Saturday that Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, with Smriti Mandhana named vice-captain.

India's squad features a strong pace attack, with Renuka Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, and debutant Nandini Sharma included among the fast-bowling options. Nandini earns her maiden call-up to the national side.

All-rounders Kashvee Gautam and Amanjot Kaur were ruled out of selection due to injuries. India enters the tournament with confidence following its recent ICC Women's ODI World Cup triumph, where it defeated South Africa in the final.

The squad for the T20 World Cup will play a three-match T20I series against England starting May 28.

The wait is over! ⌛



???? Presenting #TeamIndia's squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 ????????



Let's bring out the cheers for #WomenInBlue ????#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/vZTGtqeTZL — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) May 2, 2026

The 12-team tournament is being hosted by England and Wales and will be played from June 12 to July 5. India will play their first match on June 14 against Pakistan in Birmingham. India's best run at the tournament came in the 2020 edition when they qualified for the final. They lost the final to host Australia.

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New Zealand will be the defending champions at the tournament having won the 2024 edition of the World Cup played in Bangladesh.

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Nandini Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.

The board also announced the squad for the one off Test between India and England which be played from July 10 onward at Lord's. Harmanpreet and Mandhana will continue to be the captain and the vice captain of the Test squad as well.

India's Test squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodriges, Pratika Rawal, Richa Ghosh, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandini Sharma, Harleen Deol, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Sneh Rana.

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