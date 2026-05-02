'Very Profitable Business': Trump Says US Navy Acting 'Like Pirates' Amid Hormuz Tensions

Amid the ongoing blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump said the US Navy is “acting like pirates” while commenting on the seizure of Iranian vessels.

"We took control of the ship after landing on top of it. We seized control of the oil and the cargo," said Trump at a rally in Florida on Friday.

Trump further added, "It's a very profitable business. We resemble pirates. Although we're not playing games, we resemble pirates in several ways."

Along with sanctioned cargo ships and Iranian tankers in Asian waters, the United States has seized some of Tehran's ships after they left Iranian ports.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Iran has barred almost every ship going through the Strait of Hormuz. A distinct blockade on Iranian ports has been enforced by Trump in retaliation.

ALSO READ: No Breakthrough: Trump Rules Out Early End to War, Iran Holds Firm On Nuclear, Hormuz Stance



While talks to end the hostilities, mediated by Pakistan, are ongoing, Trump declared a blockade of Iranian ports and the Strait of Hormuz on April 13. A truce between the US and Iran went into force on April 8.

After Israel and the United States attacked Iran on February 28, Iran retaliated by attacking Israel and the Gulf states that house American bases. Millions have been displaced, and thousands have died as a result of Israeli attacks in Lebanon and US-Israeli bombings on Iran.



A chokepoint for almost 20% of the world's shipments of liquefied natural gas and oil, the Strait of Hormuz has been blocked due to the war, which has also increased oil prices globally.

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